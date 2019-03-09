Reasons You Should Listen to Music When You Workout

Introduction

There are a lot of people who listen to music when they work out. Listening to music not only kills your boredom but also helps in improving the quality of your workout and increases your stamina. Playing a motivational song or a song in sync with your workout brings out better results in people. You may work out for a longer time and even harder while listening to music. This article will discuss the benefits along with the best wireless earbuds for you to use while you listen to music.

The following are the few reasons you should listen to music while working out:

You will work harder. Some people even say that music is like a legal drug for athletes Makes your exercise fun and less boring Diverts your mind from the pain/ hardships in your workout Boost happiness in your mind, body, and soul. Reduces stress and anxiety Motivates you to work harder

Best earbuds

Do your workout and sometimes struggle to keep the earphones in your ears. Thus, it is best that you buy yourself best wireless earbuds so that you can work out while listening to music without any interruption. There are many wireless earbuds in the market which can fulfill your desire to listen to music while working out.

Apple Air pods

These air pods connect to your Apple device very easily. Further, they have up to to 2 hours of talk time and 5 hours of music playback. Further, it takes just 45 mins to charge them fully. The Air pods come with dual beam forming mics, optical sensors, motion-detecting accelerometer, and speech detectors. These cost around Rs. 15,000/-. They are lightweight and Siri assistant also works using the Air Pods.

Samsung Gear Icon X

Samsung has launched also launched its wireless earbuds and you can pair them with any IOS or Android device. Further, the earbuds themselves have a 4 GB storage that means you can save the music on them and run carefree even without your phone. Further, it has an inbuilt accelerometer which keeps a note of your steps and pace. Along with nice audio quality, they also offer ambient noise setting via the gear manager app. It can stream 7 hours of local music and 5 hours of on mobile streaming. They cost around Rs.14,000/-.

Bose Sound Sport Free

These are the best earbuds for workouts as these have a very secure fit and are sweat resistant. The sound is also awesome and works with both Android and IOS devices. They also support digital voice assistants like Siri or google assistant. The mic of the earbuds is also awesome, and calls are crystal clear. These last for 5 hours on a single charge. They are powerful audio performance and boosted bass response however they are very expensive. They are priced at Rs. 19,000/- which is very costly.

Jabra Elite 65T

These are also one of the best wireless earbuds. They have great sound and last up to 5 hours. They are water and dust resistance and have two years warranty. They are very comfortable to use and have noise canceling feature also. Their music quality is however not that good and they are priced around Rs. 14,000/-.they have 4 microphones and they also offer personalized app i.e. Jabra sound+.

Sony WF-SP700N

These are very comfortable and good sound quality wireless earbuds. They have noise canceling facility. They have low battery life as they have 3 hours of steaming, further calling facility is not that good. They cost around 10,000/-. They are splash proof and are lightweight. They have extra bass and offer hands-free calling.

Anker Z2000 (Zolo)

These have decent music output and have a battery life of 24 hours. They are sweat resistant and provide a comfortable, super soft liquid silicone ear tips. They have specialized hydrophobic nano coating. You can fully control your music with a single button. they are a bit budget-friendly as they are priced around 8,000/-.

Cross beats Air

They are sweat resistant and perfect for workouts. They have a battery of 3hours. It is very comfortable in your ears and there are three modes in it: stereo share and single mode. Their sound quality is awesome. These are the most budget-friendly as they cost around Rs. 6,000/- their sound quality and call quality is also nice.

Thus, as noted above there are various benefits of listing music while working out. You can choose your wireless earbuds from the above-mentioned list so as you get a seamless and uninterrupted experience. Music can help you get more productive and enthusiastic in your workouts. Thus, you can choose your wireless earbuds from the above mentioned list as per your perfernces and budget.