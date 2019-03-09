LOOK: Ronda Rousey Tells Fans She 'Can't Be Nice' To Them As WWE Hall Of Famer Praises Rousey's Anti-Wrestling Rant

The “new” Ronda Rousey appears to be out in full force, as she appeared to turn heel on Raw last week, and in a much-talked about video posted on her personal YouTube page, lashed out at the WWE Universe in an expletive laden “promo.”

Rousey went on to claim that she went “off script” on Raw this week, and is doing whatever she wants to do on TV, having grown tired of performing the “act” WWE wants her to play every week.

In a new fan video released while in Toronto, the Raw Women’s Champion is seen riding in her car attempting to diss Canadian fans, while telling them she “cant’t be nice” to them anymore implying that she is now a heel in WWE.

“I can’t be nice to you, I appreciate it”, Rousey told one fan who proclaimed he has been a huge Rousey fan since her days in UFC.

Rousey goes on to joke that she will steal and break a fan’s Money in the Bank briefcase if he tries to hand it to her for an autograph, before cursing at a fan who tries to touch her. The Champ then asks “what else can I say bad about Canada” as she attempts to play the heel in a mostly joking manner.

In related news, amidst fan complaints that Ronda Rousey’s recent non-PG promo breaking the fourth wall is not amongst her best work in WWE, Hall of Famer Bully Ray loved the promo, expressing his opinion on Busted Open Radio. “If anyone can pull off this type of promo…it’s her,” said Ray, adding that despite fans criticizing WWE for going in the direction of breaking kayfabe, the promo helped sell the upcoming WrestleMania 35 match and that is what matters most.

"If anyone can pull off this type of promo…it's her."@bullyray5150 on why @RondaRousey's middle finger to pro wrestling and the WWE Universe on YouTube last night only works because she's Ronda Rousey.#RAW #SDLive #WWEFastlane #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ID84dyXnhj — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) March 8, 2019

Bully Ray also said he feels Ronda Rousey, who comes from a legitimate background in fighting and wrestling, similar to that of Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar, is one of the few people who can give the “middle finger” to pro wrestling and get away with it.