As per the Professional Golf Association or PGA, golfers are limited to bring 14 clubs for one round of golf. If you will come to think of it, 14 is a good number for golfers to choose the best golf club to use on different plays and considering that a standard set consists of 13, 3 woods, 7 irons, 2 wedges and one putter, there is a spare space for them to bring any club they think can give them a winning shot.

For women, it is a must that they choose clubs depending on their swing characteristics, experience and measurements. To help women find the best golf club for them, below are few tips to consider.

Tips for Choosing Women’s Club

With the many clubs to choose from, choosing the one for you may not be the easiest. To help you find the best woods, irons, and wedges for you, read through below:

Wood Club

It is lighter compared to irons hence perfect for long shots. Wood club is a lot easier to swing and can offer golfers with more power. Generally, ladies are shorter than gentlemen and in terms of power and speed they are slower, hence choosing wood is a lot better option as it helps to improve the swing speed and advance distance.

The best driver should let players hit the golf ball as long and as straight as possible. For ladies who have an average of 60 miles/hour swing speed, it is highly recommended that they have 9-, 7-, and 5- woods included in their sets.

For easier control, you may want to choose 9- and 7-, by doing so, you are giving yourself the chance to put the ball up high in the air. For slow swingers, look for wood club that has 14 or 13 degrees loft, while for experts, 10 degrees is okay.

Iron Club

This club is the one you see pushing the golf ball into the hole. This is used by golfers when they are about two hundred yards away the green. The closer they get to the green, the higher the iron they should choose.

For the ladies with slower swing speed, choosing lightweight, higher loft and easy to control iron is recommended – using 7- or 6- for their longest iron, while 7- or 5- wood as replacement for 4-, 3-, and 2- irons.

Wedge Club

There are three types of wedge; pitching, sand and lob. Pitching is used when player is near the green, sand wedge is used to remove ball off the sand while lob has around sixty degrees of the loft and it does not provide much distance as the pitching.

For ladies, choosing club is a lot different than men. Choosing the club would surely make or break the ladies' interest and excellence in this sport, hence choosing wisely is a must to do.