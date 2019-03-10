Antonio Brown happily shows off new Raiders gear following trade (Video)

It’s out with the old and in with the new for Antonio Brown, who was traded from the Steelers to the Raiders (in principle) over the weekend.

And AB isn’t wasting any time in making the transition, as he’s already taken to Instagram live to show off his new Raiders gear — less than 24 hours after news of the trade broke.

AB is so happy to be a Raider ☠️ (via @AB84) pic.twitter.com/2q6wqdFkYd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 10, 2019

It’s clear that AB is excited to land with the Raiders, which was the team he was hoping to be traded to. The fact that the team will soon be moving to Las Vegas likely plays a big role here, given that the Raiders were one of the NFL’s worst teams in 2018.