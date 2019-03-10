Crazy soccer fan runs onto field, punches Aston Villa player in head (Video)

A shocking moment took place during Sunday’s Aston Villa-Birmingham soccer match, and it was one of the most improbable events of the 2018-19 season.

No one was expecting anything major to happen when the ball calmly dribbled out of play, with players on the field moving around to reset, as they normally do.

However, a Birmingham player took everyone by surprise when he ran onto the pitch, then threw a vicious punch at Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish — striking him right in the back of the head. The haymaker actually sent Grealish to the ground, as you can see below.

The shocking moment Aston Villa's Jack Grealish was attacked by a Birmingham fan 😳 pic.twitter.com/1SxaoaBcJh — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 10, 2019

Luckily, Grealish appeared to be OK. He actually ended up scoring the game-winning goal later on in the match.

You could not write it! 😲 After being punched by a fan in the first half, Jack Grealish opens the scoring for Aston Villa against Birmingham! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/EiBedIL2U1 — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) March 10, 2019

The EFL League One released a statement on the incident soon after it happened.

“The EFL condones the mindless actions of the individual who encroached on to the pitch at St. Andrews on Sunday afternoon. It’s a situation no player should ever be faced with. In all circumstances the playing surface is for players, not supporters and those playing in the game must be able to do so safe in the knowledge they will not be subjected to this type of behavior.”

We hope that fan is never attend a game ever again in his life, as he exhibited deplorable behavior.