Eagles follow the beat...

And the Free Agent carnage continues…
FA:
FA:
MIN:
OAK:
KC:
PIT:
KC:
FA:
SEA:
LAR:
As for what’s happened with Michael Bennett?
Patriots acquired DE Michael Bennett and a 2020 seventh-round pick from the Eagles in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick.
The Eagles were reportedly willing to cut Bennett to get his $7.2 million cap hit off their books, so getting anything back in a trade is good business. This also looks like a good trade for the Patriots, who will get an aging (33) but still productive pass rusher at a relatively cheap price. Bennett is not a perfect replacement for the likely departing Trey Flowers but he will go a long way to filling that hole.Source: Jeff McLane on TwitterThen this:
NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo believes the Eagles “will be players” for free agent Tevin Coleman.
Le’Veon Bell is the clear top option available on the running back market, but Coleman tops the second tier of backs which includes Mark Ingram and Jay Ajayi, who the Eagles are expected to let walk. Ajayi’s likely exit opens up a hole in Philly’s backfield, and it sounds like they will be aggressive in free agency to fill it. Coleman is also reportedly on the Jets’ radar.
There were other moves which could impact the market from the Eagles’ perspective:
Jaguars released DT Malik Jackson.
Jaguars released FS Tashaun Gipson.
Jaguars released RB Carlos Hyde.
Giants acquired RG Kevin Zeitler and a 2019 fifth-round pick from the Browns in exchange for DE Olivier Vernon and a 2019 fourth-round pick.
That last one’s a pip, because the Eagles won’t have to face Vernon twice a year in their division anymore. Vernon has always been tough for the Eagles to block consistently.
So what else is happening?
I stayed in bed most of this weekend, ironing out some kind of weird breathing discomfort which felt like I had been hit in the ribs the day before—except I wasn’t hit at all. Shoulders and upper back were barking, too. But I woke up Sunday morning feeling perfectly fine.
Maybe someone is secretly trying to poison me?
Anyway, I’m back to work on a couple of those crazy ideas I get— which are really just questions about football/sports terms we all may have heard once or twice but never get much information about.
Such as: What is “layering” ability in a QB’s passing game?
And: What is “False Hustle” ?
I’ll either add those thoughts to this blurg, or save them for the next. For now I’ll just put up what I’ve got to keep the ball rolling.
