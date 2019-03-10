Eagles follow the beat...

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo believes the Eagles “will be players” for free agent Tevin Coleman.

Le’Veon Bell is the clear top option available on the running back market, but Coleman tops the second tier of backs which includes Mark Ingram and Jay Ajayi, who the Eagles are expected to let walk. Ajayi’s likely exit opens up a hole in Philly’s backfield, and it sounds like they will be aggressive in free agency to fill it. Coleman is also reportedly on the Jets’ radar.

There were other moves which could impact the market from the Eagles’ perspective:

Jaguars released DT Malik Jackson.

Jaguars released FS Tashaun Gipson.