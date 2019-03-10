Gameday 69: Nice

PPG PAINTS ARENA – PITTSBURGH, PA

7:30 PM EST. NBCSN

Pens lost in Columbus 6 minutes ago, but that’s burying the lede. What a show from Matt Murray last night.

Oh my Matt Murray is not of this world. Unreal save. pic.twitter.com/UtFNYv039U — geoff stat boy (@G_Off817) March 10, 2019

Oh my Matt Murray is not of this world. Unreal Save Part 2. pic.twitter.com/J9aCxaTc8f — geoff stat boy (@G_Off817) March 10, 2019

There’s like 4 more of those on Jeff’s twitter. I am sorry you have to wade through the cesspool that is his account to find them, but the GIFs are good, and the saves are better. Tough to waste that kind of effort from your goalie when you’re in a playoff race.

Malkin: "We’re lucky we have Murray on our team. The last week or two he’s played unbelievable. We need to help him. Sometimes we lose players in the D-zone, we give them great chances to score. We have to play a little bit more tight in the D-zone and we’ll be fine." -MC — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) March 10, 2019

The Pens ended up splitting the home & home with CBJ which is whatever. The Bruins come to town tonight after beating the Sens 3-2 in Boston last night. Rask only had to face 19 SOG to get that one done. The Sens are smoldering ass.

Here’s where we stand going into tonight.

Caps hosting ‘peg the only game worth keeping an eye on tonight.

Lines:

Doubt the Pens make any changes for tonight. Letang and Olli lurking. Pens want to avoid 0fer the weekend, gotta go big Murr again tonight.

Guentzel – Crosby – Simon

ZAR – Malkin – Kessel

McCann – Bjugstad – Hornqvist

Blueger – Cullen – Wilson

Dumoulin – Trotman

Pettersson-Gudbranson

Johnson – Schultz

Murray rolling into PPG tonight to start the 2nd of a back to back:

Bruins:

Mooresy in the starting lineup for his 500th NHL game.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/GAkHdKsSFs — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 10, 2019

Bruins ran out this group last night. Probs Rask again because it’s his birthday and he faced like 4 shots yesterday.

Big two points on the line tonight. Hold the line.

Go Pens