How to watch Liverpool vs Burnley live stream online

By March 10, 2019

Liverpool were in first place in the English Premier League table for a good chunk of its 2018-19 campaign, but now finds itself four points shy of Manchester City for the top spot.

Lucky for them, they have a very winnable match upcoming on Sunday, and a win would put them just one point behind City — re-applying the pressure on their EPL foe.

Liverpool sports an impressive 21-7-1 record, while Burnley are just 8-6-15, coming off consecutive losses, appearing to be in poor form at present time. The Reds coming into this game healthy, and it should be a fairly easy win for them.

However, it’s important to note that Liverpool has far more important match coming up on Wednesday — in its Round of 16 (second leg) Champions League showdown with Bayern Munich. Don’t be surprised if the team is caught looking ahead a bit, or if it looks to provide rest (if possible) for a few of its stars — especially if the team jumps out to an early lead. Here’s how you can tune in to watch the match.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Burnley

Date: Sunday, March 10

Time: 1 p.m. GMT

Where: Anfield Stadium

Watch on TV: NBC Sports Network

Watch live stream online: fuboTV

We look for the Reds to put on a show on Sunday. Make sure to tune in.

