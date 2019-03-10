How to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal live stream online

Two of the most storied franchises in international soccer are set to square off at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, in a match that will not disappoint.

Manchester United and Arsenal — which sit in fourth and five place in the English Premier League table, respectively — will got toe-to-toe on the pitch, likely resulting in plenty of entertaining moments and goal-scoring opportunities.

Both teams played a few days ago — in their Champions League and Europa League matches — which could bring a level of fatigue to Sunday’s game. Arsenal, however, got dominated 3-1 in their match against Rennes, so they’ll likely come into Sunday’s game hungry for a win. Manchester United, on the other hand, pulled off an absolutely stunning result — beating PSG 3-1 in the Parc des Princes to advance to the Champions League quarterfinal round. They’ll enter Sunday’s match with a lot of confidence.

How to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal

Date: Sunday, March 10

Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT

Location: Emirates Stadium (London, England)

Betting odds: Arsenal +150, Manchester United +200, Draw +250

Watch on TV: NBC Sports Network

Watch live stream online: fuboTV

It will be great to watch some of the top footballers in the world square off on the pitch on Sunday, so make sure to tune in to watch the match.