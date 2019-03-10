How To Watch IndyCar Series 2019 Live Stream: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

This weekend, the NTT IndyCar Series is finally getting into gear with St. Petersburg’s Firestone Grand Prix. The 2019 NTT IndyCar Series will start with the 15th St. Petersburg Grand Prix of Firestone on Sunday, March 10. The IndyCar schedule will begin in the city’s streets on the west coast of Florida for the ninth successive year as drivers work through the 1.8-mile, 14-turn circuit. It is scheduled to take place at 1 PM E.T.

Earlier this year, INDYCAR and NTT announced the two companies were teaming up at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit with NTT as the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series. Of the 17 IndyCar races scheduled for 2019, eight will be broadcast on NBC, and nine will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network, including Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. On its NBC Sports Gold app, NBC will provide additional coverage of IndyCar practices and qualifying sessions. Let’s see the top channels that will provide live telecast of Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

IndyCar Series St. Petersburg Live Stream Channels

Here is a list of all the channels where you can catch all the live streaming from the NTT IndyCar Series:

NBC Sports

NBC Sports channel is one of the official media and broadcasting partners of the NTT IndyCar Series. Being the new title sponsor, NBC Sports will be streaming all the live action for the series, along with all the schedule of the races, upcoming races, and events, all the latest news, and updates from the race tracks. The NBC Sports channel has specially prepared a special broadcast team to cover IndyCar. This team is all set to have a call directly from the racecourse in St. Petersburg in which, apart from the final races, they would also be covering the practice sessions and qualifying races. The channel does not want the fans to miss even a bit of the action happening on the race course even in the off-hours.

All Access – IndyCar.com

All Access id the official portal and platform of the IndyCar.com where all the live action from the races would be screened live. This official portal is the go-to place for the IndyCar fans if they wish to get the news updates related to even the smallest events happening around the race course. All the videos recorded on the race course are freely available on this website portal channel for the fans to view and enjoy across the globe. Also, fans can have access to the photo gallery, drivers’ statistics chart of the drivers participating in the race events. The portal also has a special column called Fan Info where the fans can join through any social media platform such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube and share the videos they are viewing with their friends, family, and other groups. Isn’t it amazing, right! So get set ready and all geared up for a thrilling and fun filled sports weekend with All Access!

Sportsnet World in Canada

Sportsnet World is Canada’s leading international sports subscription service, available with our Sportsnet app on the TV, online and on your mobile device. It features hundreds of international soccer games from the Premier League, the Bundesliga, the FA Cup and more. It is also home to world-class rugby, including the exclusive coverage from Premiership Rugby, National Rugby League, and Super League Rugby. On Sunday, March 10, 1:37 PM ET, Sportsnet World is Canada will live stream Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. All the fans of Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg across Canada.

Sky Sports F1 in the UK

Sky Sports is a subscription-based television sports channel operated by a sports giant group named Sky which is a Comcast division of a satellite pay-TV company. Sky Sports is the UK and Ireland’s dominant subscription television sports brand. As a premium package, Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League, Football, Cricket, Golf, F1, Action, and Arena are available in addition to the basic Sky package. These channels are also available on almost all satellite, cable and IPTV broadcasting systems in the UK and Ireland as premium channels. The basic packages include Sky Sports News, Sky Sports Racing, and Sky Sports Mix. In 2019, Sky Sports is boosting its motor slate coverage by picking up the rights for all 17 races in the NTT IndyCar Series this year. All Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg fans tighten up the seats for the upcoming match and enjoy the game at it full.

DAZN

DAZN is the world’s first live and on-demand pure – sports streaming service, currently available on three continents in seven markets. Whether you’re watching live at home, on the go or on demand, DAZN allows you to experience sport just the way you’ve always wanted. You can watch your favorite teams, leagues, and players at a simple, affordable price with a free month trial and no long-term contract with access to the world’s best sports. It is available on almost all connected devices including TVs, phones and tablets, PCs, streaming devices, set-top boxes and games consoles in Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, Canada and the U.S. Completing the coverage, NTT IndyCar Series races in Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Brazil will be shown by DAZN (pronounced Da – Zone), the popular and rapidly growing sports – only video streaming platform. Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg fans this will be a great platform to enjoy your favorite sport.

Fox Sports in Australia

Fox Sports is an Australian sports channel group owned by the News Corp Australia-owned Fox Sports Pty Limited. ESPN and beIN Sports are the main competitors, both available as part of a Foxtel subscription. Fox Sports in Australia is different from other Fox Sports channels in the United States and around the world because it is not owned by Fox in the 21st Century, but by News Corp—the publishing company that was spun out from the larger News Corporation in 2013. Although the giant group of 21st Century Fox still holds the ownership of the News Corporation’s broadcasting functions of the broader group, its Australian television functions were passed on to the new company.

Canal+

Canal+ is a premium French TV channel that was launched in 1984. The Canal+ Group, which in turn is owned by Vivendi, owns it 100 percent. The channel transmits multiple programming types, mostly encrypted. Unencrypted programming on Canal+ and satellite on Canal+ Clair (Clear) can be viewed free of charge. Canal+ supports the Hybrid Broadband TV initiative, which encourages and maintains an open European standard for hybrid set-top boxes for broadcast television reception and digital media broadband apps with a single user interface. Canal+ International has been expanding its catalog internationally since November 2017 through its international feed, Canal+ International.

SuperSport

SuperSport is a group of South African pan-African TV channels owned by DStv’s satellite platform. It provides sporting content to South Africa and many other African countries. The channel broadcasts most major events such as soccer, rugby, cricket, tennis, golf, motorsports, cycling, boxing, wrestling, and athletics. It is the biggest live rugby and cricket broadcaster in the former world to be dominated by Sky Sports, as well as the world’s second-largest Premier League broadcaster, broadcast live games and, if feasible, in HD via Premier League’s Content Service Sr. In addition to its satellite channels, SuperSport also feeds content to M-Net, CSN and occasionally to M-Net HD.

Viasat in Denmark and Finland

Owned by the Swedish media group Nordic Entertainment Group in Nordics, All Media Baltics in Baltics and some channels owned by Viasat World, Viasat is a Nordic direct broadcast satellite television and pay TV operator. The target markets are broadcasting from London in the Nordic and Baltic countries.

Conclusion

So with all these options of the live streaming channels available to you, what else do you wish for this weekend! Get your eyes glued to the screen for all the thrilling and fun filling sports action.