Look: Robert Lewandowski's stunning wife cheers him on, as former girlfriendrobert lewandowski

Bayern Munich star striker Robert Lewandowski may now be 30 years of age, but he’s still one of the better finishers in the soccer world.
Lewandowski is the unquestioned superstar on Poland’s national team, and is also one of the top players on Bayern Munich — a club many deem to be one of the top five in the world.
He’s also doing extremely well for himself off the pitch, as he’s been married to his longtime girlfriend, and now beautiful wife, Anna, since 2013. They have a daughter named Klara, and appear very happy together. In case you haven’t seen the two of them together, we’ve got you covered. Check out the photos below, via her Instagram account.
Here Anna is rooting Robert to victory.
And here they are at a restaurant that we want to be at, as it looks really cool, and green.
Here are some more photos.
