Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: John Collins

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: John Collins

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: John Collins

By March 10, 2019

By: |

Mar 9, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) dunks in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

 

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

John Collins – Atlanta (vs Brooklyn)

33 points, 13-20 FG, 7-9 FT, 20 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block

A career-high rebounding night from Collins wasn’t enough to put Atlanta over Brooklyn.

 


(The Hoops Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

Hoops Manifesto

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home