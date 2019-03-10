UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs dos Santos Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Junior dos Santos won a firefight in last night’s main event at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs dos Santos, and left Wichita the top earner.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Kansas state athletic commissions doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 7,265

Gate: $636,417.26

Junior dos Santos: $465,000 ($400,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Derrick Lewis: $205,000 ($140,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Beneil Dariush: $155,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Blagoy Ivanov: $103,500 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Tim Boetsch: $92,000 ($72,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Niko Price: $91,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Anthony Rocco Martin: $86,000 ($38,000 to show, $38,000 win bonsu, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ben Rothwell: $72,000 ($62,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Yana Kunitskaya: $63,500 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Omari Akhmedov: $63,000 ($29,000 to show, $29,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tim Means: $61,000 ($51,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos: $49,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Morono: $47,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Louis Smolka: $44,000 ($34,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Drew Dober: $38,000 ($28,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marion Reneau: $35,000 ($30,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sergio Moraes: $34,000 ($24,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Matt Schnell: $32,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Maurice Greene: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Curtis Millender: $26,000 ($21,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Grant Dawson: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Alex White: $21,000 ($16,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Zak Ottow: $17,000 ($12,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Julian Erosa: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dan Moret: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jeff Hughes: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

