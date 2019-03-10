Watch: Bryce Harper walks up to 'Fresh Prince' theme song in first game with Phillies

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper took the field at spring training for the first time since signing a 12-year, $330 million contract. He knows first impressions are everything, and he made a great decision for his first time on the diamond donning a Phillies jersey.

And it was Philadelphia-themed, which made it even more wise.

Harper looked to get in Phillies fans’ good graces with his walk-up music, as he strolled up to the plate with the “Fresh Prince” theme song playing over the speakers.

Bryce Harper walks up to the Fresh Prince theme song for his first at-bat with the Phillies (via @CespedesBBQ)pic.twitter.com/tE1I5lM3Yb — Bleacher Report MLB (@BR_MLB) March 9, 2019

In West Philadelphia — born and raised — on the playground (err, diamond) was where I spent most of my days.