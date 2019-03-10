Watch: Knicks owner James Dolan kicks heckling fan out of Madison Square Garden, bans for life

Knicks owner James Dolan is known for getting into it with fans of the team, as they clearly have no problem voicing their opinion about the state of the team.

And that’s understandable, as the Knicks are the worst team in the NBA, with an abysmal 13-53 record. The team hasn’t been to the playoffs since the 2012-13 season, and it could be awhile until they return.

Fans are growing restless, though, which appeared to be the case during Saturday’s game against the Kings — another contest the Knicks lost. One fan began heckling Dolan during the game, and TMZ Sports provided the video of it.

“Sell the team!” the fan yelled.

More conversation ensued, until Dolan had the fan removed by security, and also said this:

“It’s not an opinion, and… enjoy watching them on TV,” Dolan said.

Dolan is entertaining, if anything, but he’s certainly not well-liked by Knicks fans.