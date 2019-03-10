WATCH: Mustafa Ali Returns At 'WWE Fastlane' And Competes In WWE Championship Match

The night of surprises continues at WWE Fastlane, as the PPV kicked off with Shane McMahon turning heel on The Miz after the duo failed to regain the WWE Smackdown Live Tag Team Titles against The Usos.

Later in the night, The New Day demanded that the WWE Title match at the PPV include Kofi Kingston, and Vince McMahon made the match a Triple Threat bout.

However, McMahon’s meaning of Triple Threat was very different from New Day’s, as Vince instructed Kofi Kingston to head to the ring, and forced him to compete in a Handicap match against The Bar, Sheamus and Cesaro. The former Tag Team Champions beatdown Kofi Kingston in a predictably one-sided match, and left The New Day member laying after the match.

Later in the night, the WWE Title match did take place, and it was indeed a Triple Threat match. However, the bout featured a returning Mustafa Ali as opposed to Kofi Kingston.

Injured before he could enter the Elimination Chamber for the #WWEChampionship…@MustafaAliWWE has his opportunity RIGHT NOW at #WWEFastlane! pic.twitter.com/3w8yavFa6b — WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2019

You better BELIEVE @MustafaAliWWE is PUMPED for this. He could be walking out of #WWEFastlane as #WWEChampion! pic.twitter.com/ywTsX5hgPY — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 11, 2019

The match featured great action, with Mustafa Ali pulling off an impressive moonsault attempt from the top to the outside, only to land on his feet when Daniel Bryan dodged the maneuver.

In the end, however, Daniel Bryan was able to hit the running knee to finish off Mustafa Ali, and retain the WWE Title over both Ali and Kevin Owens, who was also competing in his return WWE PPV match. The match saw the obvious interference from Daniel Bryan’s new henchman, Erick Rowan, but Kevin Owens was able to neutralize Rowan at one point during the bout.

Despite a returning Kevin Owens and Mustafa Ali, the WWE fans in Cleveland certainly wanted Kofi Kingston in the WWE Title match tonight, as they chanted “Kofi” throughout the bout. Following the events which transpired at Fastlane, it appears almost certain that Kofi Kingston will get his WWE Title shot, in some fashion, at WrestleMania 35.