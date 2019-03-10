Watch: UFC's Tim Means snaps his ankle after Niko Price knockout

While it won’t win Fight of the Night, Saturday’s bout between Tim Means and Niko Price at UFC Fight Night 146 in Wichita certainly had a Moment of the Night.

The fourth UFC event on ESPN+ needed something to wake up the crowd, and a four-minutes and fifty-second scrap between two welterweights did the trick. Means (28-11-1, 1 NC) actually had the advantage during the bout, landing vicious shots to the face of Price (13-2, 1 NC). Price, however, had a strong enough chin to withstand Means’ vicious shots.

The bout was about to come to an end when Price hit a vicious hook that had Means down for the count. A few more ground and pound shots and it was all over. If you look closer, however, you can see that Means’ ankle snapped back as soon as he fell to the ground.

THE HYBRID!!!@NikoHybridPrice lands a VICIOUS right hand and stops Means in round 1! #UFCWichita pic.twitter.com/BUspq28Rlj — UFC (@ufc) March 10, 2019

Niko Price (13-2, 1 NC) is the first to stop Tim Means with strikes, plastering the 15-year vet in the dying seconds of round one! The Floridian boasts 12 finishes, nine by knockout, and nine in the opening frame. #UFCWichita pic.twitter.com/SiEvHMGd7C — Bulgogi Jones (@Hamderlei) March 10, 2019

There is no word on the condition of Means at this moment in time. Price is now 3-1 in his last four fights. He was honored with the $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus for his efforts. Means is 3-2 in his last five bouts following that loss.