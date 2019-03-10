'WWE Fastlane' Fallout: The Shield Takes Its Final Bow, Is Becky Lynch Heading to 'WrestleMania'?

Becky Lynch has been hellbent on getting to WrestleMania 35, and what appeared to be her one and only opportunity to challenge for the Raw Women’s Title came at Fastlane on Sunday night in Cleveland.

The match saw Lynch face Charlotte Flair in a singles match, with the stipulation being that if Lynch could defeat Flair she would earn a spot in the WrestleMania match making it a Triple Threat.

The match was very physical, but in the end, Ronda Rousey hit the ring and attacked Lynch, forcing a DQ and resulting in Lynch winning the match. With Lynch winning via DQ, she punches her ticket to WrestleMania, officially making the Title match a Triple Threat contest.

Batista Segment Set For Raw

WWE announced during Fastlane tonight that Batista and Triple H will meet face-to-face on Raw Monday night following Batista’s surprise WWE TV return two weeks ago.

Also set for Raw this week is Finn Balor defending his IC Title against former Champion Bobby Lashley.

The Shield Takes Its Final Bow

The WWE Fastlane PPV will be remembers, amongst other things, as the final time The Shield competed in a match, as the group reunited for the final time before Dean Ambrose leaves the company in April.

Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and The Lunatic Fringe, teamed up at Fastlane to face the team of Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley.

The match was a fierce battle, which saw The Shield emerge victorious after hitting the Triple Powerbomb on Baron Corbin to score the pin fall victory. The Shield also landed a Triple Powerbomb on Drew McIntyre on the outside, and after the match, Michael Cole noted that the era of The Shield has come to an end in WWE.

The announce team noted throughout Fastlane that the PPV marked the end of The Shield, and the final time fans will see the group. Michael Cole also seemed to foreshadow the end of Dean Ambrose in WWE as he noted that Fastlane marked one door closing in WWE, and another opening as the company heads to WrestleMania.

As we reported last week, WWE officials remain under the impression that Dean Ambrose is indeed finished with the company, and Fastlane appeared to be one of Ambrose’s final PPV bows.