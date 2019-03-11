49ers trade rumors indicate team still trying to acquire Odell Beckham Jr.

The San Francisco 49ers may not have been interested in trading for Antonio Brown, who ended up landing elsewhere in the Bay Area, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re out of the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes.

New York has been shopping OBJ, although reports state that the price tag is rather steep, as they hold all the leverage in a potential deal. The Brown situation was a bit different, as the Steelers just wanted to get rid of him — to a team not in the division, or named the Patriots — so the Raiders took advantage of it. It’s safe to say that the Giants will be coming away with substantially more than a third and fifth-round draft pick.

The 49ers have a number of picks over the next few years, and, most importantly, the No. 2 overall in 2019. That pick could be extremely attractive to the Giants, as they could potentially draft an elite pass-rusher and quarterback — to serve as Eli Manning’s successor. It makes sense on paper at least, and apparently, it could lead to a potential trade, as the 49ers are still looking to trade for OBJ, according to a report on Monday.

The #49ers aren’t don’t yet. Spoke to someone this morning who said a trade for @obj is still possible. 🍿🍿🍿 — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 11, 2019

Done*. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 11, 2019

The 49ers have a ton of cap room, and if the compensation was acceptable to them, they could certainly get a deal done. For this team, the time is now, as they need to start surrounding franchise quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo with weapons. San Francisco spent time rebuilding, but it’s now time to win, and the receiving corps is its biggest area of need. OBJ would provide an immediate upgrade to help make the offense more dynamic, especially playing alongside Marquise Goodwin. Having two vertical threats would give opposing teams fits.