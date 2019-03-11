This article talks about the 7 most common crimes in Atlanta. In Atlanta theft, burglary, murder, assault, rape, robbery, white collar crimes are mostly committed crimes as per the records. In this article, we will talk about the 7 most crimes committed in Atlanta. Here are the 7 most common crimes in Atlanta:

Theft – In simple words meaning of theft is stealing movable property of a person without his consent. Theft is most common crimes in Atlanta. If you are stealing a movable property of a person or taking another person’s movable property without his consent then you are committing a crime in Atlanta. In Atlanta, Motor vehicle theft is also common crime. In Atlanta theft is serious offence and if you are committing this offence in Atlanta then you will be liable and you will get punishment for this.

Rape – Rape is a type of sexual assault, a crime of rape is committed when a person sexually intercourse with a woman without her consent. A crime of Rape is commits when a person sexual penetrate against a person without that person’s consent. This act may be carried out by physical force, coercion or below the legal age of consent. So if you are Atlanta and you are forcefully sexually penetrating a person without consent then you are committed a crime of rape and you will get punishment for this.

Assault – In general, if any person inflicts any injury i.e. harm or unwanted physical contact then such person is committing an assault. Examples of such can be beating a person, sexually abusing a person etc. Assault includes physically or mentally assault both. Physically assault is committed when a person commits harm to another person knowingly with malice intention. Mentally Assault is committed when a person tortures mentally another person willing fully with a malice intention. If you are living in Atlanta and you are willing fully commits an crime of assault then you will be liable for statuary punishment.

Murder – In simple words murder means unlawfully killing a person. It is the most common crimes in Atlanta. A crime of murder is committed when a person unlawfully killing a human being through a criminal act with malice intention. Lifetime imprisonment or a death sentence may be given for this crime by the court. In Atlanta many incidents of murder are recorded the previous year. It is a statutory offence in Atlanta.

Burglary – Burglary means house trespassing or housebreaking. It is the most common crimes in Atlanta. As per the recent data, 2,379 Burglary incident is recorded. A crime of burglary is committed when a person without authorization enters into a house or commits housebreaking. Burglary is a serious offense in Atlanta and if you are committing a crime of burglary in Atlanta then you will be liable for punishment.

Robbery – A crime of Robbery is committed when a group of people steals something which not belongs to them or they are taking something without consent or forcefully. This crime is similar to theft and burglary but it has its own meaning. Robbery is a serious crime in Atlanta. If you have been charged under this crime then you have to find a good lawyer for your defense.