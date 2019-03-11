DeSean Jackson bids farewell to Bucs, wants to sign with Eagles or Rams

A DeSean Jackson-Philadelphia Eagles reunion could be in the works over the next few days, according to a recent social media post from the speedy wide receiver.
Jackson, who was drafted by the Eagles and played for the team from 2008-13, appears to miss the City of Brotherly Love. That, or he just really wants out of Tampa Bay.
Whatever the reason, D-Jax took to Instagram on Monday, and he bid Tampa Bay farewell — hinting at him leaving the team.
Jackson would count for $10 million toward the team’s salary cap, so it’s looking like it would be mutually beneficial for the team to move him. His usage rate declines substantially with Jameis Winston under center, rather than Ryan Fitzpatrick, so he wants to go somewhere where he can make plays. The team reportedly hasn’t found any takers yet, though.
Philadelphia or Los Angeles (Rams) appear to be potential landing spots, as Jackson stated that he’d like to play there a few weeks ago.
We’d love to see D-Jax back in Philly.
