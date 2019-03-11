EXCLUSIVE: Major Format Changes Scheduled To Occur For The 2019 WWE Hall Of Fame

Per a source close to WWE, there will be some major format changes for this year’s Hall of Fame event. I was informed that the changes will dismiss a major component that has been occurring for many years. This component is that there will no longer be specific people to introduce each Hall of Fame inductee.

In addition to the WWE source stating that there will no longer be people introducing each Hall of Fame recipient, there will now also be a 15-minute time limit for each speech. With the elimination of personal introductions, as well as the 15-minute time limit for speeches, this will significantly reduce the total time for the event.

In the past, there has been major criticism of the Hall of Fame ceremony going excessively long, due to long speeches from the inductees. During my interview with 2018 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Bill Goldberg, he even addressed his frustration with last year’s event and stated that he had a personal conversation with Vince McMahon about it.

“I spoke to Vince and that’s gotta be changed. It has to be. It does a disservice to the people being inducted, it does a disservice to the people watching at home, and as you watch the crowd dissipate, it does a disservice to the people watching in person.”

As a result of being the headliner, Goldberg was the last person to speak at the podium. The other inductees included the Dudley Boys, Jeff Jarrett, Ivory, Mark Henry, Hillbilly Jim, Celebrity Wing inductee Kid Rock, and Warrior Award recipient Jarrius “JJ” Robertson. The names who introduced the inductees included Paul Heyman, Edge & Christian, Road Dogg, Molly Holly, Big Show, Jimmy Hart, Triple H, and Dana Warrior.

Although the names who introduced the inductees has been a special part of the ceremony, the changes will hope to reduce the criticism from the WWE Universe regarding the total time of the event.