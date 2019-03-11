How To Watch Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Live Stream 2019 Online and Schedule

Numerous fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcement, particularly after a photograph of a line-up was circulated a week ago. The wait is almost over for fans who are restlessly anticipating the arrival of the year’s Houston Live Stock Show and Rodeo concert line-up. The line-up worked up a great deal of buzz, and many of them were speculating. The rodeo would not verify or refute that it will be the genuine schedule of the entertainers. However, we now know that it’s going to be a fantastic concert.

Houston Live Stock and Rodeo show are comprised of 2 distinct competitions. The Super Series and the Super Shootout. North America’s Champions, presented by the Crown Royal. With over 325 contestants and about 1.37 million fans, the total pay-out for both competitions is $2.17 million.

Houston Live Stock Show and Rodeo is Not an Individual Sport

Concerning the abilities of the American cowboy, the sport of rodeo is just as much about the livestock as it is cowboys and cowgirls; each is competitors in their very own right. To guarantee the wellbeing and safety of all the competitors taking part, Rodeo Houston offers paramedics to both animals and the athletes.

Dates: 25th February to 17th March 2019

Venue: Houston, Texas, United States

12th March 2019 Events

Paint Horse Show: English Performance, Trail, Ranch and Speed

4-H/FFA Food Challenge Contest

Petting Zoo

AGVENTURE, presented by Occidental Petroleum

Milking Parlor

Camel Rides

Fun on the Farm

Pig Races

Pedal Tractor Pull

Family Entertainment

The Junction Carnival

Carnival

4-H/FFA Food Challenge Contest Finals

Champion Wine Garden

Calf Scramble Steer Show

Rodeo Rockstar, Final Round

Heather Rayleen Band

Super Series V, Championship Round

Madison Paige

KINGS OF LEON

No Dry County

Prize Pool

Super Series prize = $1,748,000

Super Shootout prize = $262,500

Bonus Fee Program = $161,600

Total Prize = $2.17 million

Rules and Regulations

There are strict regulations in Rodeo Houston when it comes to the equipment of the athletes. Spectators raise most of the objections regarding the equipment used in the Live Stock event, like the flank straps and spurs. These equipment are used when riding bareback, saddle bronc riding and bull riding to improve the animals’ kicking action.

Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo 2019 Live streaming free channels

The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo 2019 will be held at the NRG Park on Wednesday, the 27th February 2019 at 8:00 am to 9:00 pm. The Tickets are available on the Houston Rodeo Site and also on their Facebook page. But people who want to watch the proceedings online or did not get the tickets can enjoy on live streaming channels.

1. Fox sports – Official channel

If you Can’t make it to Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo 2019 event, you can watch it on FOX Sports Southwest. FOX Sports Southwest will telecast the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo this year. With a complete schedule of Rodeo Houston, also the live coverage of the Rodeo Houston BP Super Series and the RODEOHOUSTON Super Shootout.

It previews specials of profiles of rodeo athletes along with live, nightly recaps. Make sure to watch the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo live streams every night on foxsportssouthwest.com and also on the FOX Sports GO mobile app.

2. Stream 1 on Rodeo Houston

The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo 2019 event can also be watched on the website of the event. Rodeohouston.com log in to the site and click the link of the streaming channel. There are other channels like the Stream 2, Stream 3 and stream 4.

3. Wrangler Network

You can watch the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on the Wrangler Network. Spice up your thrills, as Wrangler Network is the only channel for FREE live western programs. Wrangler Network offers free live Houston livestock show and Rodeo competition.

Login to the Wrangler Network and click the link to watch the event free.

4. Watch on Mobile

Nowadays it is convenient to view any content on the go; you got to have the app related to the content. Like, say if you want to watch a sport, you click on the app and voila! You are watching it live.

5. Rodeo Houston App

Houston livestock show & rodeo 2019 event is also available to watch on the mobile app. The app can be streamed on Android and iOS platforms. They can be downloaded on their respective app markets. live streams of content are available during the 2019 Houston livestock show and Rodeo event.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Schedule (26th February 2019)

Check out today’s schedule for Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo below. All timings are in ET.

1:00 p.m: Red Angus

3:00 p.m: Limousin

5:30 p.m: Hereford/Polled Hereford Show

8 a.m: National Cutting Horse Association

8 a.m: Youth Dairy Goat Show

8:00 a.m: Young Dairy Goat Show

1 p.m: Braunvieh

2:15 p.m: Braunvieh

4:00 p.m: Angus

6:45 p.m: RODEOHOUSTON®