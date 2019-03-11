Look: Raheem Sterling's beautiful girlfriend Paige Milian shines in photos

Look: Raheem Sterling's beautiful girlfriend Paige Milian shines in photos

Updates

Look: Raheem Sterling's beautiful girlfriend Paige Milian shines in photos

By March 11, 2019

By: |

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling is one of the team’s best offensive weapons, and he continues to score goals at will.

Sterling, just like he does for the England national football team, seems to come up big when it matters most. He’s scored 15 goals in 27 English Premier League matches this season, and has also notched nine assists. Sterling and Aguero are arguably the most lethal duo in the EPL, and they wreak havoc on opposing teams.

He has a pretty great life off the field as well. Sterling is engaged to Paige Milian, and the two have a son, Thiago, who was born in 2017. Here are some photos of Paige, via her Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram

🌺

A post shared by P A I G E 🌹M I L I A N (@paigemilian) on

View this post on Instagram

Mine🖤

A post shared by P A I G E 🌹M I L I A N (@paigemilian) on

View this post on Instagram

Heaven sent💙

A post shared by Raheem Sterling x 😇 (@sterling7) on

View this post on Instagram

Forever @sterling7 💑

A post shared by P A I G E 🌹M I L I A N (@paigemilian) on

View this post on Instagram

💙

A post shared by P A I G E 🌹M I L I A N (@paigemilian) on

Updates

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More sportsdaily
Home