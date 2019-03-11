Manchester City still on course to retain Premier League title

Manchester City remain in pole position to win this season’s Premier League, although Liverpool are unlikely to go down without a major fight.

City beat Watford 3-1 on Saturday, but the Reds maintained the one point gap between the two teams with a 4-2 victory over Burnley the following day.

Many of the best sites to bet on football rate City as 4/11 to favourites to retain the title, with Liverpool priced at 9/4 to win the Premier League for the first time in their history.

Both teams have tricky fixtures scheduled during the run-in, with City’s visit to Manchester United on April 24 the most difficult game either team will face.

The Red Devils have been impressive under temporary manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, although they were beaten by Arsenal in their most recent outing.

Liverpool still have to play both Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea this term and it’s difficult to imagine them winning every game between now and the end of the season.

Burnley gave them a fright at Anfield over the weekend and they can ill-afford a slip-up given City’s current imperious form.

Elsewhere, Spurs, Arsenal, United and Chelsea are still battling to secure the other two Champions League qualification places.

Spurs have gone completely off the boil in recent weeks, with one point from their last four matches leaving them in danger of dropping out of the top four.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side still have to travel to face City and Liverpool during the run-in and the chasing pack are hot on their heels heading into the final few games.

Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over United moved them up to fourth in the table, just one point behind Spurs. However, the Gunners’ away form could hinder their chances of finishing in the top four.

They have won just two of their last 10 away matches in the Premier League and will need to improve that record if they are to qualify for the Champions League.

United had been unbeaten in the league under Solskjaer prior to Sunday’s game, but they still look a good bet at odds of around 7/5 to finish in the top four.

Chelsea have a game in hand on all the teams above them and they will fancy their chances of overhauling their rivals in the race for the top four.

The Blues were fortunate to grab a point at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, but despite that result they can join United alongside City and Liverpool in next season’s Champions League.