WWE Announces The Shield Will Open Tonight's 'Raw' In A Big Way

Sunday night’s WWE Fastlane PPV saw what was billed as the final in-ring appearance from Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, collectively known as The Shield.

The PPV main event match saw The Shield defeat the team of Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley in a six-man tag team match, with Corbin and McIntyre suffering the fate of a Triple Powerbomb at the hands of the hounds.

WWE has since announced that The Shield will kickoff Raw tonight to deliver their farewell address, as the group prepares to disband.

The team split comes as Seth Rollins prepares to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania, and Dean Ambrose prepares to leave WWE after his contract expires in April.

Ambrose remains advertised for WWE live events through mid-April, so it remains to be seen in what creative direction WWE intends to move with Ambrose with little over a month left on The Lunatic Fringe’s contract.

At last word, while there had been some rumors suggesting Dean Ambrose might not be leaving WWE when his deal expires, WWE officials remain of the belief that Ambrose is indeed on his way out, and Michael Cole noted Ambrose deciding against signing a new deal at Fastlane.

As for Roman Reigns, recent plans have suggested The Big Dog might be facing Baron Corbin in a singles match at WrestleMania, as local advertisements have Reigns vs Corbin listed for this year’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV. Roman Reigns commented on The Shield’s final match at Fastlane by Tweeting, “One last time. One last ride. Brothers Forever.”

Also on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, Finn Balor will defend the Intercontinental Title against former Champion Bobby Lashley, and Batista will appear on the show to confront Triple H face-to-face after The Animal’s surprise return to WWE TV.