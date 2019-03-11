Watch: Bat invades Bucks-Spurs game, flies around AT&T Center

It’s starting to look as if AT&T Center is a natural habitat for bats, which isn’t something we had ever really considered.
Another bat managed to get loose during Sunday’s Bucks-Spurs game, and we’re starting to question how this keeps happening. Is it an inside job? Or is San Antonio just a haven for bats?
Whatever the reason, a flying furry fellow got loose during the game and began flying around the arena. Event staff and the Spurs mascot — dressed in a Batman costume — attempted to take care of the issue, as you can see in the video below.
Giannis probably could’ve caught the bat with one of his bare hands, if he wanted to.
