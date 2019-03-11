Watch: Bat invades Bucks-Spurs game, flies around AT&T Center

It’s starting to look as if AT&T Center is a natural habitat for bats, which isn’t something we had ever really considered.

Another bat managed to get loose during Sunday’s Bucks-Spurs game, and we’re starting to question how this keeps happening. Is it an inside job? Or is San Antonio just a haven for bats?

Whatever the reason, a flying furry fellow got loose during the game and began flying around the arena. Event staff and the Spurs mascot — dressed in a Batman costume — attempted to take care of the issue, as you can see in the video below.

Spurs have a serious bat problem 😂 pic.twitter.com/F2WYYDSByF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 11, 2019

Giannis probably could’ve caught the bat with one of his bare hands, if he wanted to.