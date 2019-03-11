WWE News: Matt Hardy Teases The Return Of TNA Gimmick, Tommaso Ciampa Comments Following Surgery, Brie Bella Retiring?

WWE star Matt Hardy, who returned to television two weeks ago and teamed up with his brother Jeff Hardy, looks to be finished with his “Woken” character…sort of. In a Tweet issued following his return, Matt Hardy teased that he now has the ability to summon any of his past personas, and in a new Tweet, he teased the return of yet another past TNA gimmick.

“Big Money Matt”, who Hardy portrayed in TNA right before he began his “downward spiral” into what would become “Broken” Matt Hardy, has resurfaced in a new video posted by Hardy and you can check it out below.

[EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] Allow me to REINTRODUCE all of you to The ICONIC Big Money Matt, one of the many elements that make up Matt Hardy. https://t.co/EygouO7LJb — The MULTIFARIOUS Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 9, 2019

Tommaso Ciampa Comments Following Surgery

WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa underwent surgery last week to repair a neck injury, and it appears that the procedure was a success and Ciampa is on the mend. As of now, it remains unknown what WWE has planned for the NXT Title, as Ciampa will most certainly have to vacate the title as his road to recovery will likely be very lengthy.

Ciampa commented on the surgery with the following post, which also features his Title “recovering”:

Goldy and I are on the #WWEFastlane to recovery. 🖤💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/VgYJQipBct — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) March 10, 2019

Brie Bella Retiring?

During Sunday night’s Fastlane PPV, WWE aired a new video clip from the latest episode of Total Bellas, and the video made the surprising reveal that Brie Bella intends to retire from in-ring competition.

The video features Brie telling Nikki that she cannot believe the Evolution PPV, which took place last October, would be the last time The Bella Twins appeared together on WWE PPV.

In yet another new Total Bellas video, which you can watch in the above player, Brie makes the announcement of her plans to retire to the rest of her and Daniel Bryan’s family, and Brie’s sister Nikki reacts to the news by saying she is “shocked”. Nikki adds that she always thought her and Brie would discuss retirement together, as opposed to one of them making a surprise announcement.