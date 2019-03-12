Antoine Griezmann sounds off about Champions League loss to Juventus

Atletico Madrid entered Tuesday’s Champions League Round of 16 match against Juventus in great shape, realistically needing just one away goal to be in great shape to advance to the quarterfinal round.

After all, Atletico earned a dominant 2-0 win over Juventus in the first leg, so holding their opponent to zero away goals was huge, and put them in great position. Realistically, they could’ve lost by two goals — 3-1, 4-2, 5-3, etc, — and still advanced.

But the team couldn’t even muster a shot on goal during Tuesday’s match, and a 3-0 loss — due to a hat trick from Cristiano Ronaldo — sealed their fate. Juventus advanced, and Atletico’s players, including star striker Antoine Griezmann, were not happy with their performance.

Griezmann shared his thoughts with the media after the game, and he did not hold back one bit.

“We did not enter the game, we knew it was going to be difficult and we chose a bad day to screw it up,” Griezmann said, via Goal.com.

He continued:

“Everyone is f—ed up and I feel guilty, because I could not keep up with the pace of the game.”

It’s good to see Griezmann is holding himself and his teammates accountable for the loss, as it’s a bit embarrassing to not even record a shot on goal in 90 minutes of action.