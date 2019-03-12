Bearcats BlogCast: AAC Anarchy

This is a jam packed edition of the Bearcats BlogCast for your ears. Chris Bains and I jump right into the mix by breaking down what happened to the Bearcats down the stretch, namely losing to UCF and Houston. We spend some time wondering what caused the breakdowns against UH, what UC can do to fix them and how worried we are about the issues as tournament play begins.

Speaking of tournament play, Chris and I have an extensive breakdown of the AAC tournament. We give our favorites, our dark horses and what we expect from every game in what should be a very wild AAC tournament. And by every game, we picked every single game in detail. It was fun.

From there, we swing through the all conference teams. That spins into a discussion of who we think should be the AAC player of the year, coach of the year and briefly freshman of the year. We also look back on the preseason AAC projections.

The podcast is closed with talk of who UC could wind up against on Selection Sunday and what kind of team we would rather UC play.

Like previous editions of the show, you can find the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play and anywhere else podcasts are found for that matter. If there are more places you want the podcast, I will provide them. As always, thank you for your support. It’s greatly appreciated.