Clint Capela takes shot at Stephen Curry ahead of Wednesday's game

The Houston Rockets are riding high, on a nine-game winning streak, and it’s safe to say spirits are high in their locker room.

It’s been a different story for the Golden State Warriors, however, as the team is looking to avoid a potentially embarrassing four-game season sweep on Wednesday night. There’s a lot more pressure on the Warriors than on the Rockets, and they’ll have to attempt to get a win in the unfriendly confines of Toyota Center. Warriors guard Stephen Curry spoke about the significance of the game recently in speaking to reporters.

“The beauty of the NBA is that on Wednesday we have an opportunity to send a statement. We have to take advantage of that opportunity. We’re looking forward to it, no question,” Warriors guard Stephen Curry said. The Warriors are at Houston on Wednesday. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) March 11, 2019

It didn’t take Rockets center Clint Capela long to fire back, as he essentially insinuated that the Warriors might be feeling a bit “desperate” right about now.

Clint Capela on Steph Curry calling Wednesday's game against the Rockets a statement game: "Maybe for them, but for us the last game is to build for the playoffs so we want to keep our defense consistent and get better." — Adam Spolane (@AdamSpolane) March 12, 2019

We can’t wait for the two teams to square off on Wednesday night.