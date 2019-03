How To Watch ACC Tournament 2019 Live Stream Online

The 2019 ACC Tournament will commence on Tuesday the 12th March 2019, and we are in a treat to watch a wild and unpredictable Saturday slate of games, the matchups are officially set. But the big question is will Zion Williamson play? This will define the ACC tournament. Before the infamous shoe explosion that caused his knee injury, Duke did flaunt a 23-2 record with a couple of marquee wins over Virginia.

Atlantic Coast Conference has some of the biggest powerhouses in college basketball. Virginia is set for a matchup with an ACC squad. They would want to strengthen their tournament resume. We’ll find out for sure as to who will be the eventual champion as the tournament kick-starts.

Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Dates: March 12-16

TV: ESPN

ACC Tournament 2019 Live Streaming Free Channels

Many basketball Fans would like to be on the court to watch the action up and close. But some fans want to enjoy ACC tournament from the comfort of their homes. Just about every cable and satellite service has ESPN and ESPN 2, but if you don’t have cable can use a live streaming service to watch live.

You’ll need a solid internet connection, and a compatible device to live stream the ACC tournament.

1. ESPN Official Channel

ESPN is the Official Channel to watch the ACC men’s basketball tournament on ESPN starting on March 12. Every cable and satellite service provides ESPN.

The channel is priced at $49.99 a year. It has a 7-day free trial. But If you subscribe before 18 April 2018, the trial period can be up to 30 days.

More Channels to watch ACC Basketball Tournament 2019 Online

2. Fubotv

Fubo tv is a great platform to watch the ACC tournament 2019. It provides all the available sports. You get a lot in monthly plans, there are 2 main plans. The basic plan costs $44.99 a month. And the second plan costs $49.99 a month. They also have a 7-day free trial period.

3. Sling TV

You can watch the ACC tournament on Sling TV as well. It has 2 packages, Sling orange and Sling Blue, costing $ 25 a month. ESPN and ESPN2 are available with Sling Orange. But for ESPNU you should buy the sports extra package. It has a 7-day free trial period.

4. Youtube TV

Youtube is a good option to watch the ACC tournament. It provides sports channels like the NBCSN, NBA TV, and four ESPN channels. It costs $40 a month after a free 7-day trial.

5. Reddit

Next up is Reddit, you can watch ACC tournament on this site. A lot of users upload various links on this site. You have to find the link that is live streaming the ACC tournament. Click on the link and sign up if it asks. Enjoy the live matches of the ACC tournament.

How to watch ACC tournament live online on mobile

Live video streaming is so advance in today’s times. The typical tech world has given us a boon of instant connectivity and live streaming apps.

Mobile phones have changed the way people use them for communication and entertainment and expanded the prospects for the mobile app.

1. ESPN go

ESPN go is also a platform to watch the ACC tournament on your mobile or tablet. You can download the app from the App Store for iOS devices and Google play for Android devices.

All you need is the device should be compatible with the app and high-speed internet to watch the ACC tournament.

Watch the ACC Basketball tournament using a VPN

It is very to watch the ACC tournament for the fans in the US. As the tournament is telecast exclusively on ESPN, and they need a subscription. Since ESPN has geographical restrictions, fans outside the US cannot watch the tournament.

Therefore, to watch the ACC tournament outside the US and on any device, there is VPN.

Let’s see how to use a VPN?

Select a high-speed VPN, download it on your device Subscribe to the VPN Choose the location of the server and set up a connection to it Go to ESPN Sports website from the browser Search for the live streaming link and enjoy watching the ACC Tournament

And that’s the way to watch the ACC Tournament. Follow the article and you will be good to go.

ACC tournament Fixtures

All the 15 teams will battle it out in the ACC tournament, the NCAA holds four rounds heading into the championship.

ACC Tournament bracket 2019

March 12: First Round

Game 1: No. 12 Miami vs. No. 13 Wake Forest at 12 p.m.

Game 2: No. 10 Georgia Tech vs. No. 15 Notre Dame at 2 p.m.

Game 3: No. 11 Boston College vs. No. 14 Pitt at 7 p.m.

March 13: Second Round

Game 4: No. 8 NC State vs. No. 9 Clemson at 12 p.m.

Game 5: No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. Tuesday noon winner at 2 p.m.

Game 6: No. 7 Louisville vs. Tuesday, 2 p.m. winner at 7 p.m.

Game 7: No. 6 Syracuse vs. Tuesday, 7 p.m. winner at 9 p.m.

March 14: Quarterfinals

Game 8: No. 1 Virginia vs. Wednesday noon winner at 12:30 p.m.

Game 9: No. 4 Florida State vs. Wednesday, 2 p.m. winner at 2:30 p.m.

Game 10: No. 2 North Carolina vs. Wednesday, 7 p.m. winner at 7 p.m.

Game 11: No. 3 Duke vs. Wednesday, 9 p.m. winner at 9 p.m.

March 15: Semi-finals

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner at 7 p.m.

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner at 9 p.m.

March 16: Championship

Game 14 at 8:30 p.m.