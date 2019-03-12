How To Watch Juventus vs Atletico Madrid Live Stream Online

The two leading teams which have etched their names for victories in Italian football are set to exchange hostilities at the Allianz Arena, Turin (Italy). Football fever is soaring in Italy as UEFA matches are going on. Fans have waited for long to see the two great teams pitted against each other.

Though Atletico Madrid had lost to Juventus in 4-0 match of Coppa Italia, they had won many accolades including the 48 major honors and 18 Serie A titles. Juventus, under the aegis of Massimiliano Allegri, sealed their victory and will again meet their familiar foe on 12th March at 21:00 (UTC/GMT+1, local time).

Match: Juventus vs Atletico Madrid

Date: 12th March 2019

Stadium: Allianz Arena, Turin (Italy)

Event: UEFA

Start Time: 21:00 (UTC/GMT+1, local time)

Channels to watch Juventus vs Atletico Madrid live streaming Official online

The interesting and most sought-after match between Juventus and Atletico Madrid will be telecasted on some channels. But here we bring you some of the best channels where you can enjoy the match to its fullest without any interruption. So, with these channels enjoy the hassle-free matches and see who wins.

United Kingdom: BT Sport 3

United States: TNT USA; B/R Live USA

Italy: Sky Sport Uno

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones

Canada: DAZN

Live on BT Sport

The much-awaited Juventus v Atletico Madrid will be live streamed BT Sport exclusively. BT Sport offers live coverage of some sports including Football, Rugby Union, UFC, Moto GP, Cricket, NBA, Tennis, Boxing etc.

The match between Juventus and Atletico Madrid will be shown on BT Sport 1 HD and fans can also watch the live streaming on BTSport.com. BT Sports subscribers can also watch the two Italian giants lock their horns on their laptop, mobile, or tablet via the BT Sports app. You can get access to the dates, schedule, and results of the match on BT Sport.

ESPN 2

Watch Juventus take on Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in the renowned Supercoppa Italiana on ESPN 2. Giving all the updates and highlights of the action in Saudi Arabia, ESPN 2 will broadcast the match. Watch the top teams including Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Juventus on high football fervor on ESPN 2.

Fox Sports

Ronaldo Fans will be full of beans to see their star football players kick off to victory on Fox Sports. Viewers can get access to previews, live scores, videos, results, as well as a schedule of the match at Fox Sports. Fox Sports is one leading channel that broadcasts different sports ranging from AFC Cup, Premier League, Champions League, Bundesliga, Asian Football, AFF Suzuki Cup to Motorsports, Formula 1, Badminton, Basketball, WWE among others.

Live on Bein Sports

Catch the friction when Juventus and Atletico Madrid will rub shoulders against each other on the field at beIN SPORTS. Those who wouldn’t be able to see the match on TV can use the digital platform of beIN SPORTS Connect, to see the content available on TV.

Bein Sports is touted as USA’s largest sports network that broadcasts a myriad of sports including soccer, cycling, rugby, volleyball, and beach soccer, motorsports, boxing, handball, horse racing, judo, tennis etc. Live streaming is done usually on channels beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español.

Live on Sling Orange

Fans can watch Juventus vs Atletico Madrid live from the broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2 with a free 7-day trial. You can enjoy the live streaming service of Sling Orange on Windows 10, Chrome browser on Windows, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and tablets.

A horde of channels is available on Sling Orange such as ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN 3, BBC America, Bloomberg, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Disney Channel, El Rey Network, HGTV, History Channel, IFC, Lifetime, Local Now, Newsy, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel ETC. So, don’t miss the chance to see Juventus and Atletico Madrid in a face-off on Wednesday.

Conclusion

With these channels and digital platforms are available to cater to every fan of football. So, dust off your jersey and pull up the socks for a fun-packed match slated between two ace Italian teams this Wednesday.