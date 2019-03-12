IPL Tickets 2019: How To Book IPL 12 Tickets Online

The team sheets are ready, the predictions are on, and the schedule for the 12th edition of The Indian Premier League is now available and out on the internet. The 12th edition of The Indian Premier League is all set to kickstart from 23rd March 2019. With all-time favorites and defending champions Chennai Super Kings to play the first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chennai.

The Indian cricket fans are looking forward to the most anticipated sporting event of the country and are notably stoked for the tournament to commence.

Along with that, the Supreme Court’s decision on letting the tournament to be held in India has come as an additional brownie point for all the cricket lovers of the country.

With this incredible announcement, there have been several questions in the social media regarding the tickets and their availability, while the most important question out of them is our topic today.

So, how will you book a match day ticket for the IPL Season 2019 online?

The cricket lovers and the ardent followers of the tournament can book their tickets online through various websites which includes BookMyShow, TicketGenie, Insider.in, and other team-based ticketing platforms. In this article, you are going to find out all the necessary information related to online ticket booking for your favorite teams competing at the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League.

All the fans are now waiting patiently for the online ticket booking platforms to open so that they can grab the tickets for their favorite teams and enjoy a match with their friends and families at their team’s home stadium.

All you need to know about IPL 2019 Ticket Booking, Availability and Price

The full window for the online ticket booking of all the IPL matches is not open till now. However, the tickets for the opening matches are available at BookMyShow, and we are expecting to see the other match tickets soon available at the same portal. Moreover, BookMyShow has come up with a registration system this year which will permit the fans 24-hour early access to the IPL 2019 match tickets.

Also, downloading the BookMyShow application at your phone is going to help you receive notifications on the availability of the match tickets as soon as they go online.

The ticket prices for a match ticket in the IPL 2019 is going to range between Rs. 400 to Rs. 40,000.

You can also check the website on your own to stay updated with all the recent happenings concerning the ticket booking for the IPL 2019 at http://bit.ly/2u0UnXP

How to Book IPL 12 Tickets Online?

The next topic is regarding the detailed procedure on how to book a match day ticket for your favorite games from the IPL 2019. As mentioned above, hassle-free ticket booking is available online for the matches of IPL 2019 at BookMyShow. BookMyShow was the online ticketing partner for the sporting event last year as well.

Here is a step by step guide to booking an IPL Ticket 2019 online at BMS:

Step 1: Visit BookMyShow

Step 2: Select your home location or your favorite venue

Step 3: Add your preferences with the date and the team you are looking to book a ticket for

Step 4: After making the desired selections, proceed and click on Book Now

Step 5: Complete the payment as per your mode of convenience and witness a match from the IPL 2019 live hassle-free.

IPL Team-Wise Ticket Booking Online

IPL Tickets for Kolkata 2019

Kolkata Knight Riders are among the favorite teams at this season of IPL 2019. A KKR Fan can easily book a match day ticket online through the official site. For the offline booking part, fans can visit the iconic Eden Gardens and grab a pass from there as well. The IPL ticket costs for KKR matches in Kolkata is expected to range within Rs. 400 to Rs. 4000.

IPL Tickets for Chennai 2019

The defending champions are the all-time favorites in the tournament. If you do not wish to miss a glimpse of Dhoni’s critically acclaimed helicopter shot, then grab your tickets now online for the IPL 2019 at BookMyShow or through the website. Offline tickets are also available in this case as well, and you can book your one from Chennai’s M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. The ticket price is going to range between Rs. 1300 to Rs. 6000.

IPL Tickets for Bangalore 2019

IPL tickets for all the matches of Royal Challengers Bangalore will be soon available online at their official website.

For now, the online tickets for the first two matches are available at their website.

Fans can also get hold of an offline ticket for which they have to visit M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. IPL2019 Bangalore tickets are going to price between Rs. 1750 – Rs. 35000.

IPL Tickets for Delhi 2019



The Delhi Daredevils have had a change in their name. They will be playing with the name of Delhi Capitals from this season onwards. Online match tickets for Delhi is also available from their official website which is powered by Insider.in.

For the ones looking for an offline pass has to visit the Firoz Shah Kotla ground. The IPL Tickets for Delhi will range somewhere between Rs. 340 to Rs. 3000 for all the home matches.

IPL Tickets for Mumbai 2019



Another favorite team for this season of IPL is Mumbai Indians. Fans can buy their tickets online from BookMyShow where tickets might range in between Rs. 800 to Rs. 8000.

IPL Tickets for Punjab 2019



The only team to enjoy two home grounds are the Kings XI Punjab. Online tickets for KXIP will be available at Insider.in. Ticket Prices and availability for the same will be out soon.

IPL Tickets for Rajasthan 2019



Rajasthan Royals are well known for their astonishing performance at the maiden IPL Season 1 back in 2018 eventually claiming the champion’s trophy to their name.

Online tickets for Rajasthan are soon going to be made available at BookMyShow. Ticket prices will range between Rs. 500 to Rs. 1500.

IPL Tickets for Hyderabad 2019



Sunrisers Hyderabad fans can book their tickets online from the official website. Where a match-ticket will range between Rs. 500 to Rs. 4000 at Hyderabad.

Conclusion

I hope after going through the article, it is going to be easier for you to book an online ticket for the IPL 2019. Few tickets are already available online which you can buy now before they get sold out. For the other matches of the tournament, stay updated with all the recent ticketing updates for your favorite team.