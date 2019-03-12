LeBron James slams home alley-oop reverse dunk (Video)

There hasn’t been much for Lakers fans to be excited about this season, but LeBron James and Josh Hart treated fans to a highlight-reel play on Tuesday night.

It happened during the team’s game against the Bulls, with the Lakers taking advantage of a great opportunity to put an end to their losing streak.

They resembled the Showtime Lakers on one particular play in the fourth quarter, when James tossed the ball to Hart in transition, with no Bulls players back on defense. Hart then lobbed the ball off the backboard, and James completed the alley-oop with a reverse dunk.

JOSH HART OFF THE BACKBOARD ALLEY OOP TO LEBRON FOR THE REVERSE DUNK!!! SHOWTIME LAKERS pic.twitter.com/tWwJxqZOXF — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 13, 2019

It had been awhile since we’d watched James throw down a dunk of that magnitude, so it was great to see it happen.