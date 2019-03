Look: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend cries celebrating his amazing three-goal game

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo absolutely destroyed Atletico Madrid’s defense in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League match on Tuesday, and he put on an absolute show.

The team entered the match needing three goals to advance the quarterfinal round, and lucky for them, they have Ronaldo, as he scored all three himself. It was an absolutely amazing effort, as he scored goals in the 27th, 48th and 86th minute.

Ronaldo was simply uncoverable, as Atletico had no answer for him during the match. Not only that, he’s also crushing life off the pitch as well.

His girlfriend, Georgia Rodriguez, seems to be happy with life in Italy. The two have been dating for roughly two years, and they have a daughter. She was so happy for Cristiano during Tuesday’s game that she was seen crying in the stands at Allianz Stadium.

She also posted this message on Instagram to celebrate the big win and congratulate her man on his major achievement.

Check out some more photos of her and Cristiano below.