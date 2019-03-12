Look: Ethan Happ's hot girlfriend is his good-luck charm

Wisconsins has a great chance to make another deep March Madness run in the NCAA Tournament, and star forward Ethan Happ is a big reason why.

Happ is a senior, and he’s looking to end his collegiate career with a bang, before he declares for the NBA Draft. He’s good for a double-double nearly every time he steps foot on the court, averaging 17.8 points, 10. 4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. Not only that, he can shoot the ball extremely well for a six-foot-ten big man, as he’s made 53.2 percent of the field goals he’s attempted this year.

And he’s doing well for himself off the court as well.

Happ has been dating Jordan Robbins, who also attends Wisconsin. Here are some photos of the two of them, via her Instagram.