Look: Le'Veon Bell hints at free agency decision with new rap album

Soon-to-be-free-agent running back Le’Veon Bell has seen his agent negotiating with teams, but it’s still unclear exactly where he’ll up landing.

The Jets are rumored to be the team most interested in Bell, and they have the cap space to make it work, but the Colts, 49ers and Ravens all appear to be in the mix as well. And with CJ Mosley having departed in free agency, Baltimore now also has the cap room to potentially make it work.

The new league year begins on Wednesday, so Bell is free to sign with any team during that time. And while we still don’t know exactly which team will win out, in the bid for his services, he did drop a hint about it, with his newest rap mixtape.

Notice how the title of it is “Life’s a gamble.”

Could this mean he’s signing with a team like the Jets or 49ers? Both squads had losing seasons last year, and it would be a gamble to sign with them, if he wants to win. Or, is he trolling everyone who took a shot at him for “gambling” by sitting out last season? We’ll soon find out.