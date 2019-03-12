Look: Odell Beckham's hot girlfriend real winner of epic trade to Browns

A blockbuster trade took place on Tuesday, when New York Giants superstar receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was shipped to the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland didn’t even have to give up two first-round draft picks to get their man, either, which was rumored to be the asking price. Here are the details of the major move.

#Browns first-round pick, their second third-rounder and Jabril Peppers to the #Giants, as @AdamSchefter said. Odell Beckham to the #Browns. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2019

