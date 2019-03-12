Look: Pop star Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez show off new engagement ring on vacation

Former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and Pop legend Jennifer Lopez announced their engagement on Sunday, and now we finally have some photos of what the ring looks like.

It’s been roughly two years since the two first began dating, so it made sense that the two chose to get engaged, as that’s when a lot of couples elect to “take the leap.” That’s exactly what they did, while on vacation at an exotic island, with seemingly no one else even in the area.

J Lo posted some photos showing off her engagement ring on Instagram — with A-Rod down on one knee proposing — and you’ll want to check them out below.

And here’s the ring, in all its glory.

Lopez also posted some beautiful messages on her Instagram live story.

Lastly, here’s the two just hanging out on the beach, all by themselves.

Congrats to the happy couple.