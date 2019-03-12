MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Mar 12/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Nicolae Negumereanu (9-0) vs Saparbeg Safarov (8-2) – UFC Fight Night: Till vs Masvidal – Mar 16th
Frankie Saenz (13-5) vs Marlon Vera (14-5-1) – UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Pettis – Mar 23rd
Max Griffin (14-6) vs Zelim Imadaev (8-0) – UFC 236 – Apr 13th
Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza (26-6) vs Yoel Romero (13-3) – UFC Fight Night: Romero vs Jacare 2 – Apr 27th
Greg Hardy (3-1) vs Dmitry Smolyakov (9-2) – UFC Fight Night: Romero vs Jacare 2 – Apr 27th
Nordine Taleb (14-6) vs Siyar Bahadurzada (24-7-1) – UFC Fight Night 150 – May 4th
Aleksei Oleinik (57-11-1) vs Walt Harris (11-7, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night 150 – May 4th
Jose Aldo (28-4) vs Alexander Volkanovski (19-1) – UFC 237 – May 11th
Thiago Alves (23-13) vs Laureano Staropoli (8-1) – UFC 237 – May 11th
B.J. Penn (16-13-2) vs Clay Guida (34-18) – UFC 237 – May 11th
Yanan Wu (10-2) vs Luana Carolina (5-1) – UFC 237 – May 11th
Irene Aldana (9-4) vs Bethe Correia (10-3-1) – UFC 237 – May 11th
Aspen Ladd (7-0) vs Sijara Eubanks (4-2) – UFC Fight Night 151 – May 18th
Alexander Gustafsson (18-5) vs Anthony Smith (31-14) – UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Smith – Jun 1st
Women’s Flyweight Championship: Valentina Shevchenko (16-3) vs Jessica Eye (14-6, 1 NC) – UFC 238 – Jun 8th
Tatiana Suarez (7-0) vs Nina Ansaroff (10-5) – UFC 238 – Jun 8th
Katlyn Chookagian (11-2) vs Joanne Calderwood (13-3) – UFC 238 – Jun 8th
Bellator
Georgi Karakhanyan (29-8-1) vs Emmanuel Sanchez (17-4) – Bellator 218 – Mar 22nd
Saad Awad (23-10) vs Brandon Girtz (15-8) – Bellator 219 – Mar 29th
Daniel Straus (28-9) vs Shane Kruchten (12-4) – Bellator 219 – Mar 29th
Andrey Koreshkov (21-3) vs Mike Jasper (13-4) – Bellator 219 – Mar 29th
Joe Schilling (3-5) vs Keith Berry (15-14-1) – Bellator 219 – Mar 29th
Benson Henderson (26-8) vs Adam Piccolotti (11-2) – Bellator 220 – Apr 27th
Phil Davis (19-5) vs Liam McGeary (13-3) – Bellator 220 – Apr 27th
Dillon Danis (1-0) vs Max Humphrey (3-2) – Bellator 221 – May 11th
