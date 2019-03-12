MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Mar 12/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Nicolae Negumereanu (9-0) vs Saparbeg Safarov (8-2) – UFC Fight Night: Till vs Masvidal – Mar 16th

Frankie Saenz (13-5) vs Marlon Vera (14-5-1) – UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Pettis – Mar 23rd

Max Griffin (14-6) vs Zelim Imadaev (8-0) – UFC 236 – Apr 13th

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza (26-6) vs Yoel Romero (13-3) – UFC Fight Night: Romero vs Jacare 2 – Apr 27th

Greg Hardy (3-1) vs Dmitry Smolyakov (9-2) – UFC Fight Night: Romero vs Jacare 2 – Apr 27th

Nordine Taleb (14-6) vs Siyar Bahadurzada (24-7-1) – UFC Fight Night 150 – May 4th

Aleksei Oleinik (57-11-1) vs Walt Harris (11-7, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night 150 – May 4th

Jose Aldo (28-4) vs Alexander Volkanovski (19-1) – UFC 237 – May 11th

Thiago Alves (23-13) vs Laureano Staropoli (8-1) – UFC 237 – May 11th

B.J. Penn (16-13-2) vs Clay Guida (34-18) – UFC 237 – May 11th

Yanan Wu (10-2) vs Luana Carolina (5-1) – UFC 237 – May 11th

Irene Aldana (9-4) vs Bethe Correia (10-3-1) – UFC 237 – May 11th

Aspen Ladd (7-0) vs Sijara Eubanks (4-2) – UFC Fight Night 151 – May 18th

Alexander Gustafsson (18-5) vs Anthony Smith (31-14) – UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Smith – Jun 1st

Women’s Flyweight Championship: Valentina Shevchenko (16-3) vs Jessica Eye (14-6, 1 NC) – UFC 238 – Jun 8th

Tatiana Suarez (7-0) vs Nina Ansaroff (10-5) – UFC 238 – Jun 8th

Katlyn Chookagian (11-2) vs Joanne Calderwood (13-3) – UFC 238 – Jun 8th

Bellator

Georgi Karakhanyan (29-8-1) vs Emmanuel Sanchez (17-4) – Bellator 218 – Mar 22nd

Saad Awad (23-10) vs Brandon Girtz (15-8) – Bellator 219 – Mar 29th

Daniel Straus (28-9) vs Shane Kruchten (12-4) – Bellator 219 – Mar 29th

Andrey Koreshkov (21-3) vs Mike Jasper (13-4) – Bellator 219 – Mar 29th

Joe Schilling (3-5) vs Keith Berry (15-14-1) – Bellator 219 – Mar 29th

Benson Henderson (26-8) vs Adam Piccolotti (11-2) – Bellator 220 – Apr 27th

Phil Davis (19-5) vs Liam McGeary (13-3) – Bellator 220 – Apr 27th

Dillon Danis (1-0) vs Max Humphrey (3-2) – Bellator 221 – May 11th