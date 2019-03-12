Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Kemba Walker

March 12, 2019

Mar 11, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (15) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Kemba Walker – Charlotte (vs Houston)

40 points, 14-20 FG, 6-6 3 PT, 6-7 FT, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 block

A helluva line for the Charlotte floor general.

 


