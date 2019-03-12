NBA Rookie Rankings: Overachievers & Underachievers: March Update

Hoops Manifesto

We wanted to see which NBA rookies are overachieving and underachieving thus far this season, so we came up with a simple tool to measure it.  Take the player’s draft position, subtract their Wins Produced ranking (courtesy of Boxscore Geeks), and see who is overproducing (and underproducing) based on their draft spot.

 

(stats as of Mar 11th – only players with 350+ minutes played included)

Rank Last Score Draft WP Rank
1 2 50 61 11 Allonzo Trier
2 3 49 61 12 Gary Clark
3 1 44 59 15 Jaron Blossomgame
4 NR 35 61 26 Kenrich Williams
5 5 34 61 27 Isaiah Briscoe
6 4 33 36 3 Mitchell Robinson
7 7 26 46 20 De’Anthony Melton
8 6 24 45 21 Hamidou Diallo
9 9 19 26 7 Landry Shamet
10 14 17 36 19 Jonah Bolden
10 8 17 42 25 Bruce Brown Jr.
12 9 16 47 31 Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
13 11 15 33 18 Jalen Brunson
14 17 13 19 6 Kevin Huerter
14 11 13 30 17 Omari Spellman
16 11 10 34 24 Devonte’ Graham
16 15 10 40 30 Rodions Kurucs
18 17 6 10 4 Mikal Bridges
18 19 6 11 5 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
18 16 6 22 16 Chandler Hutchison
21 20 2 12 10 Miles Bridges
22 21 1 3 2 Luka Doncic
23 24 0 1 1 Deandre Ayton
23 NR 0 32 32 Jevon Carter
25 24 -2 31 33 Elie Okobo
26 30 -3 5 8 Trae Young
26 28 -3 20 23 Josh Okogie
28 26 -5 17 22 Donte DiVincenzo
29 21 -6 7 13 Wendell Carter
29 21 -6 23 29 Aaron Holiday
31 29 -7 2 9 Marvin Bagley
32 26 -8 6 14 Mohamed Bamba
33 30 -24 4 28 Jaren Jackson
34 32 -26 8 34 Collin Sexton
34 32 -26 9 35 Kevin Knox


