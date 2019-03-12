NBA Rookie Rankings: Overachievers & Underachievers: March Update

We wanted to see which NBA rookies are overachieving and underachieving thus far this season, so we came up with a simple tool to measure it. Take the player’s draft position, subtract their Wins Produced ranking (courtesy of Boxscore Geeks), and see who is overproducing (and underproducing) based on their draft spot.
(stats as of Mar 11th – only players with 350+ minutes played included)
|Rank
|Last
|Score
|Draft
|WP Rank
|1
|2
|50
|61
|11
|Allonzo Trier
|2
|3
|49
|61
|12
|Gary Clark
|3
|1
|44
|59
|15
|Jaron Blossomgame
|4
|NR
|35
|61
|26
|Kenrich Williams
|5
|5
|34
|61
|27
|Isaiah Briscoe
|6
|4
|33
|36
|3
|Mitchell Robinson
|7
|7
|26
|46
|20
|De’Anthony Melton
|8
|6
|24
|45
|21
|Hamidou Diallo
|9
|9
|19
|26
|7
|Landry Shamet
|10
|14
|17
|36
|19
|Jonah Bolden
|10
|8
|17
|42
|25
|Bruce Brown Jr.
|12
|9
|16
|47
|31
|Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
|13
|11
|15
|33
|18
|Jalen Brunson
|14
|17
|13
|19
|6
|Kevin Huerter
|14
|11
|13
|30
|17
|Omari Spellman
|16
|11
|10
|34
|24
|Devonte’ Graham
|16
|15
|10
|40
|30
|Rodions Kurucs
|18
|17
|6
|10
|4
|Mikal Bridges
|18
|19
|6
|11
|5
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|18
|16
|6
|22
|16
|Chandler Hutchison
|21
|20
|2
|12
|10
|Miles Bridges
|22
|21
|1
|3
|2
|Luka Doncic
|23
|24
|0
|1
|1
|Deandre Ayton
|23
|NR
|0
|32
|32
|Jevon Carter
|25
|24
|-2
|31
|33
|Elie Okobo
|26
|30
|-3
|5
|8
|Trae Young
|26
|28
|-3
|20
|23
|Josh Okogie
|28
|26
|-5
|17
|22
|Donte DiVincenzo
|29
|21
|-6
|7
|13
|Wendell Carter
|29
|21
|-6
|23
|29
|Aaron Holiday
|31
|29
|-7
|2
|9
|Marvin Bagley
|32
|26
|-8
|6
|14
|Mohamed Bamba
|33
|30
|-24
|4
|28
|Jaren Jackson
|34
|32
|-26
|8
|34
|Collin Sexton
|34
|32
|-26
|9
|35
|Kevin Knox
