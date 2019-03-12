The HOVG Podcast: Hjordis and Jasmine Lee Ellis 

By: The Hall of Very Good | March 12, 2019



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Hjordis and Jasmine Lee Ellis.

The founders of The Dock Ellis Foundation talk to the boys about the work they’re doing assisting victims of domestic violence, share what the legendary Major Leaguer was like as a husband and a father, update the status of the proposed Dock Ellis biopic (and who the pitcher would have liked to have played him) and reflect upon Dock’s relationship with his former teammate Roberto Clemente.

On this day in 1971, the Pittsburgh Pirates fielded the first all-black and Latino lineup

The Short-Lived Senior Professional Baseball Association (Fall 1989 to Fall 1990)

How Dock Ellis, Player Who Pitched a No-Hitter on LSD, Is Misremembered

