Former WWE Champion Teases He Might Face Kurt Angle In 'WrestleMania 35' Retirement Match

This week’s episode of WWE Raw saw Kurt Angle announce that he plans to have his last pro wrestling match, before retiring, at WrestleMania 35 in New Jersey.

When speaking with WWE backstage at Raw after the announcement on Monday, Angle listed names such as AJ Styles, John Cena and Baron Corbin as possible final opponents in April.

John Cena has since responded to Angle, teasing he might be the name to face The Olympic gold medalist at WrestleMania, as seen below.

Last week it was rumored that John Cena could be facing Samoa Joe at WrestleMania after Joe called out Cena on Smackdown Live, however, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio noted this week that there are no current plans in WWE to feature Cena vs Joe at ‘Mania.

It would make sense for Cena to face Kurt Angle in Angle’s last WWE match, as John Cena made a name for himself when he answered Vince McMahon’s call for “ruthless aggression” and faced Kurt Angle in Cena’s first televised match in WWE.

Additionally, original plans for John Cena at WrestleMania called for the former WWE Champion to face Lars Sullivan, however, those plans were scrapped when Sullivan suffered a bout of anxiety which prevented his main roster debut.

With Cena having no planned WrestleMania opponent, AJ Styles rumored to be facing Randy Orton at the big event, and Baron Corbin rumored to be facing Roman Reigns, it looks like John Cena is a very viable option for Kurt Angle this year. It’s also very possible that Roman Reigns could be facing Drew McIntyre at the PPV given the events which took place on Raw this week.

Angle’s immediate future on WWE TV remains uncertain, as he competed on Monday Night Raw this week and scored a victory over Apollo Crews.

Given Angle’s match on Raw, fans might be seeing him in regular in-ring action leading up to WrestleMania, after which the WWE Hall of Famer will hang up his pro wrestling boots for good.