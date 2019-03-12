Tuesday Pontifications - Midco, Controversial Goals and Scheel

Good Afternoon College Hockey Fans. There’s some good news for University of North Dakota hockey fans. This weekend’s series between UND and DU will be on Midco Sports Network. If you have Midcontinent cable service, you will be able to watch the games on your television. For those that don’t, you will be able to watch the games on NCHC.TV. I’ve been told that this series won’t be on Altitude.

DENVER– Midco Sports Network will carry this weekend’s upcoming National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) Tournament Quarterfinal Round between North Dakota and Denver live from Magness Arena.

The games will be produced locally by the University of Denver and will feature Pioneer Vision branding as well as Denver’s on-air talent. The production will be the same feed as streamed to the Internet via NCHC.tv and these games will still remain available on that platform as well.

Coverage will begin at 8:00 p.m. Central on Friday and Saturday with a 7:00 p.m. Sunday game, if necessary, in the best-of-three series.

MidcoSN is available on channel 622 (HD) and 27 (SD) in the Grand Forks area and can be seen in more than 330,000 homes and businesses in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin with Midco cable TV.

The winner of this series will advance to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff in Saint Paul, Minn., at the Xcel Energy Center March 22-23.

Two Controversial Goals Sink UMD

This past weekend, the UMD Bulldogs lost two games on controversial goals. Last Friday night, the Bulldogs lost 4-3 in overtime on this goal.

3 angles of the Perbix goal off the foot that won it in OT for St Cloud pic.twitter.com/5qgxSky8ZO — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 9, 2019

At the 03:16 mark of overtime, it looks like Nick Perbix redirected the puck into the Bulldogs net with a distinct kicking motion. I thought there was a distinct kicking monition. The on-ice officials saw it differently.

Apparently, the NCHC officials told Dave Starman that there was “no pendulum motion”… Hence, we have a good goal. You can watch the video and decide for yourself. Honestly, we have no idea what’s going to happen when the officials go into review a goal. This season, they’ve been inconsistent.

This is from the NCAA Hockey Rule Book. There is nothing in the rule book that includes no “pendulum motion”. It’s not there. You can read it for yourself.

83.4 Goals Scored Off of Skates – A puck that is directed into the net by an attacking player’s skate shall be a legitimate goal as long as no distinct kicking motion is evident. A goal cannot be scored by an attacking player who kicks a puck that deflects into the net off any player, goalkeeper or official. A puck that deflects into the net off an attacking player’s skate who does not use a distinct kicking motion is a legitimate goal.

The following should clarify deflections following a puck kicked by an attacking player that enters the goal.

A kicked puck that deflects off the body of any player of either team (including the goalkeeper) shall be ruled no goal. The body refers to anything other than a player’s stick.

A kicked puck that deflects off the stick of any player (excluding the goalkeeper’s stick) shall be ruled a good goal.

A goal will be allowed when an attacking player kicks the puck and the puck deflects off his own stick and then into the net. A goal cannot be scored by an attacking player who kicks any equipment (stick, glove, helmet, etc.) at the puck, including kicking the blade of his own stick, causing the puck to cross the goal line. A puck that is batted into the net by a hand or foot or deliberately batted with any part of the attacking player’s body is not a legal goal. A goal shall be allowed if a puck deflects off an attacking player who is in the act of stopping.

On Saturday night, the Bulldogs lost 4-3, this time on this controversial call.

Hentges stuffs in the rebound of a Brodzinski redirect and St Cloud has a late lead pic.twitter.com/m2RUOPpLid — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 10, 2019

So, why did this goal count? From Matt Wellens of the Duluth News Tribune.

Hentges’ goal was reviewed twice for goaltender interference and upheld both times. The officials went to the replay monitor the first time themselves and then returned for a second look after Bulldogs coach Scott Sandelin challenged the goal. The reason the officials gave for no goaltender interference was because Tufte bumped Hentges into Shepard, Sandelin said.

Again, it looks like Hentges makes contact with the Bulldog goalie Hunter Shepard before he’s checked into him by Riley Tufte.

Adam Scheel on NCHC All-Rookie Team

NCHC All-Rookie Team

F: Noah Cates, Minnesota Duluth – 19 (6)

F: Taylor Ward, Omaha – 18 (6)

F: Nolan Walker, St. Cloud State – 17 (5)

D: Bryan Yoon, Colorado College – 18 (6)

D: Nick Perbix, St. Cloud State – 14 (4)

G: Filip Larsson, Denver – 15 (4)

G: Adam Scheel, North Dakota – 15 (4)

