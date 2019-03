Tuesday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Boxing

PBC Fight Camp: Errol Spence, Jr. vs. Mikey Garcia-Part 3 — FS1, 10 p.m.

PBC Collection: Spence vs. Barrera — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Missouri State at Oklahoma State — Fox Sports Net/Fox College Sports Pacific, 4:30 p.m.

Florida State at Florida — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Oklahoma — Fox Sports Net/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

America East Tournament

Semifnials (Home Sites)

Binghamton at Vermont — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

1st Round, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest — ESPN/Raycom Sports, noon

Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame — ESPN/Raycom Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh — ESPN/Raycom Sports, 7 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association Tournament

Championship, North Charleston Coliseum, Charleston, SC

Hofstra vs. Northeastern — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Horizon League Tournament

Championship, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Wright State vs. Northern Kentucky — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament

1st Round, Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. South Carolina State — Flo Sports, 6 p.m.

Coppin State vs. Morgan State — Flo Sports, 8:30 p.m.

Northeast Conference Tournament

Championship, DeGol Arena, St. Francis University, Loretto, PA

Farleigh Dickinson at St. Francis (PA) — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Summit League Tournament

Championship, Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD

North Dakota State vs. Nebraska-Omaha — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference Tournament

1st Round (Home Sites)

Appalachian State at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Arkansas State at South Alabama — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

West Coast Conference Tournament

Championship, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s/San Diego — ESPN, 9 p.m.

BTN Live: Tournament Preview — Big Ten Network, 5 p.,m.

College Basketball Live — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Big East Conference Tournament

Championship, Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

Marquette vs. DePaul — FS1, 8 p.m.

Big South Conference Tournament

1st Round (Home Sites)

Longwood at Campbell — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Winthrop — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Charleston Southern — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Big West Conference Tournament

1st Round, Bren Events Center, University of California-Irvine, Irvine, CA

Cal-Irvine vs. Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN3, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton vs. Long Beach State — ESPN3, 11:30 p.m.

Horizon League Tournament

Championship, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Wright State vs. Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPNU, noon

Mountain West Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

Boise State vs. Fresno State — Stadium/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

San Diego State vs. Wyoming — Stadium/Mountain West Network, 11:30 p.m.

Summit League Tournament

Championship, Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD

South Dakota vs. South Dakota State — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

West Coast Conference Tournament

Championship, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Gonzaga vs. BYU — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

SEC Inside: Women’s Basketball Tournament — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Lehigh vs. Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Quarterfinal: 2nd Leg, Estadio Corona, Torreón, Mexico

Santos Laguna vs. New York Red Bulls — Galavision/Yahoo!, 9 p.m.

Quarterfinal: 2nd Leg, Estadio Universitario, Monterrey, Mexico

Tigres UANL vs. Houston Dynamo — Univision Deportes/Yahoo!, 11 p.m.

Golf

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Ligue 1

Dijon FCO vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports, 1:55 p.m.

Ligue 1 Highlight Show — beIN Sports, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Legends vs. Newcomers — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show — ESPN2, midnight

MLB Spring Training

Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (SS) vs. Kansas City — Fox Sports Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Baltimore vs. New York Yankees — YES, 6:30 p.m.

Houston vs. Washington — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 6:30 p.m.

Texas vs. Arizona — Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10:30 p.m. (same night coverage)

Milwaukee vs. San Francisco — NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m.

NASCAR

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Cleveland at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New York at Indiana — MSG Network/Fox Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Chicago — Sportsnet One/Spectrum SportsNet/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at New Orleans — RDS2/Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas — TNT/NBA TV Canada, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver — TNT/Sportsnet One, 10:30 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports Northwest/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA G League

Erie BayHawks at Capital City Go-Go — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stockton Kings at Canton Charge — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City Blue at Texas Legends — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City Stars at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente Clippers at Northern Arizona Suns — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Free Agency Frenzy — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency Countdown — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

NHL

Boston at Columbus — NESN/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Buffalo — Fox Sports Southwest Plus/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh — NBCSN/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pittsburgh)/TVA Sports/NBC Sports Washington/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal — Fox Sports Detroit/TSN2/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg — NBC Sports California/TSN3, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Calgary — MSG Plus/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet 360/Fox Sports Tennessee, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Live Coverage — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 9:45 p.m.

On the Fly: New Jersey at Calgary Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

La Liga Highlight Zone — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Univision Deportes Fútbol Club — Univision Deportes, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Cheddar Sports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy: Shane West — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

B1G Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Cheddar Sports — Cheddar, 10 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Round of 16: 2nd Leg, Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy

Juventus vs. Atlético Madrid — Univision Deportes, 3:30 p.m./TNT, 4 p.m.

Round of 16: 2nd Leg, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Manchester City vs. FC Schalke 04 — Galavision, 3:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Galavision/Univision Deportes, 3 p.m.

B/R Football Matchday — TNT, 3 p.m.

B/R Football Post Match — TNT, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — Univision Deportes, 6 p.m.