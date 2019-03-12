Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo hilariously mocks Diego Simeone's celebration after Champions League win

Juventus star striker Cristiano Ronaldo was an unstoppable force in Tuesday’s Champions League showdown against Atletico Madrid, and he put on a show for fans around the world.

Ronaldo essentially put the team on his back and singlehandedly carried them through to the quarterfinal round of the tournament — netting a hat trick in the 3-0 shutout win, which gave Juventus a 3-2 aggregate win. He scored goals in the 27th, 48th and 86th minutes, and beat Atletico a number of different ways, no matter what they threw at him.

Not only that, he made sure to let Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone know about it as soon as the match ended. CR7 was seen doing the same celebration Simeone did after Atletico beat Juventus 2-0 in the first leg.

Ronaldo trolls Atletico with the celebration Diego Simeone did against Juventus in the first leg pic.twitter.com/kIus0nQgoE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 12, 2019

Classic Ronaldo — he’s the best.