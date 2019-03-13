Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Mar 13/19

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Gegard Mousasi Middleweight 485 2 2 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire Featherweight 467 3 3 Ryan Bader Heavy/Light Heavyweight 418 4 5 Douglas Lima Welterweight 402 5 6 Michael Chandler Lightweight 379 6 7 Darrion Caldwell Bantamweight 327 7 8 Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Women’s Flyweight 308.5 8 NR Vitaly Minakov Heavyweight 252.5 9 9 Andrey Koreshkov Welterweight 232.5 10 14 Liam McGeary Light Heavyweight 229.5 11 11 Rafael Carvalho Middleweight 225 12 12 Rory MacDonald Welterweight 224 13 13 Brent Primus Lightweight 217.5 14 10 Phil Davis Light Heavyweight 217 15 17 Michael Page Welterweight 216 16 33 Vadim Nemkov Light Heavyweight 215 17 NR Daniel Straus Lightweight 201.5 18 18 Benson Henderson Lightweight 195 19 15 Eduardo Dantas Bantamweight 191.5 20 20 Alexander Shlemenko Middleweight 185 21 21 Rafael Lovato Jr Middleweight 178.5 22 28 Cheick Kongo Heavyweight 175.5 23 22 John Salter Middleweight 171 23 22 Lyoto Machida Middleweight 171 25 16 Linton Vassell Heavyweight 165.5 25 24 Julia Budd Women’s Featherweight 165.5 27 19 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire Lightweight 165 28 26 Lorenz Larkin Welterweight 158 29 37 Goiti Yamauchi Lightweight 155 30 29 Neiman Gracie Welterweight 145 31 30 Joe Taimanglo Bantamweight 144 32 31 Javy Ayala Heavyweight 135.5 33 32 Emmanuel Sanchez Featherweight 133 34 24 Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal Light Heavyweight 123.5 35 34 Anatoly Tokov Middleweight 118.5 36 35 Adam Piccolotti Lightweight 112.5 37 36 Shawn Bunch Bantamweight 106 38 27 Daniel Weichel Lightweight 103.5 39 38 David Rickels Welterweight 103 40 39 A.J. McKee Featherweight 101.5 41 57 Henry Corrales Featherweight 100.5 42 40 Saad Awad Lightweight 99 43 42 Costello Van Steenis Middleweight 92.5 44 43 Chael Sonnen Heavyweight 91 45 45 Matt Mitrione Heavyweight 89 46 46 Jordan Young Light Heavyweight 87.5 47 47 Chidi Njokuani Middleweight 87 48 48 Mike Shipman Middleweight 85 49 41 Fedor Emelianenko Heavyweight 83 50 59 Tyrell Fortune Heavyweight 82.5 51 49 Ed Ruth Welterweight 81.5 51 83 Kemran Lachinov Welterweight 81.5 53 50 Derek Campos Featherweight 80 54 62 James Gallagher Bantamweight 78.5 55 NR Jon Fitch Welterweight 78 56 44 Paul Daley Welterweight 76 57 51 Joe Warren Bantamweight 75 58 69 Tywan Claxton Featherweight 70.5 59 54 Veta Arteaga Women’s Flyweight 69 60 55 Derek Anderson Lightweight 68.5 60 55 J.J. Okanovich Lightweight 68.5 62 53 Gaston Bolanos Featherweight 67.5 62 77 Charlie Ward Middleweight 67.5 64 77 Corey Browning Lightweight 66 65 NR Pete Rogers Featherweight 65 66 60 Kevin Ferguson Jr Lightweight 64.5 67 60 Logan Storley Welterweight 62 68 52 Aaron Pico Featherweight 61.5 69 64 Brandon Girtz Lightweight 59.5 70 65 Chris Honeycutt Middleweight 58.5 71 66 Steve Kozola Lightweight 57.5 72 68 Justin Patterson Welterweight 56 73 67 Adam Borics Featherweight 55.5 73 89 Sam Sicilia Featherweight 55.5 75 71 Dean Hancock Lightweight 55 76 63 Ricky Bandejas Bantamweight 54 76 72 Melvin Manhoef Middleweight 54 78 58 Erick Silva Welterweight 53.5 79 74 Romero Cotton Middleweight 51.5 79 116 Vinicius de Jesus Welterweight 51.5 81 75 Joe Schilling Middleweight 51 82 76 Kate Jackson Women’s Flyweight 50 83 77 Cass Bell Bantamweight 47.5 83 77 Adam Keresh Heavyweight 47.5 83 132 Steve Mowry Heavyweight 47.5 83 183 Alen Amedovski Lightweight 47.5 83 NR Walter Gahadza Welterweight 47.5 83 77 Juliana Velasquez Women’s Flyweight 47.5 89 73 Mike Kimbel Bantamweight 47 89 83 Arlene Blencowe Women’s Featherweight 47 89 77 Olga Rubin Women’s Featherweight 47 89 83 Kristina Williams Women’s Flyweight 47 93 87 Alessio Sakara Light Heavyweight 46 94 88 Justin Tenedora Bantamweight 45 95 69 Brian Moore Featherweight 44.5 95 89 Guilherme Vasconcelos Welterweight 44.5 97 91 Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson Heavyweight 44 98 92 Joaquin Buckley Welterweight 43 99 93 Emily Ducote Women’s Flyweight 42.5 100 94 Andre Fialho Middleweight 42 101 95 Jeremiah Labiano Featherweight 41 101 95 Noad Lahat Featherweight 41 103 97 Wanderlei Silva Heavyweight 40 103 97 Jake Smith Lightweight 40 103 97 Marcus Surin Lightweight 40 103 NR Amanda Bell Women’s Featherweight 40 107 102 Joey Davis Welterweight 39 108 83 Roy Nelson Heavyweight 38.5 109 103 Tim Caron Middleweight 37.5 110 104 Daniel Carey Featherweight 35 110 97 Kastriot Xhema Welterweight 35 110 104 Haim Gozali Welterweight 35 113 106 Adil Benjilany Featherweight 34.5 113 120 Valentin Moldavsky Heavyweight 34.5 115 108 Rudy Schaffroth Heavyweight 34 115 97 Carrington Banks Lightweight 34 117 110 Jarod Trice Light Heavyweight 33 118 NR Alfie Davis Lightweight 32.5 118 111 Valerie Letourneau Women’s Flyweight 32.5 120 112 Jordan Howard Bantamweight 32 121 113 A.J. Matthews Welterweight 31.5 122 114 Justin Lawrence Featherweight 31 123 115 Chinzo Machida Featherweight 30.5 124 116 Abraham Vaesau Middleweight 30 124 116 Anastasia Yankova Women’s Flyweight 30 126 154 Pedro Carvalho Lightweight 29.5 126 NR Kiefer Crosbie Welterweight 29.5 128 106 Frank Mir Heavyweight 29 128 120 David Michaud Welterweight 29 130 122 Ryan Couture Welterweight 28 131 123 Dominic Mazzotta Bantamweight 27.5 131 123 Vince Morales Bantamweight 27.5 131 123 Ignacio Ortiz Featherweight 27.5 131 123 Mike Trizano Featherweight 27.5 131 NR Fabian Edwards Middleweight 27.5 136 127 Jackie Gosh Welterweight 27 136 127 Talita Nogueira Women’s Featherweight 27 138 129 Fernando Gonzalez Trevino Welterweight 26.5 139 156 Juan Archuleta Bantamweight 26 139 130 Timothy Johnson Heavyweight 26 141 131 Sinead Kavanagh Women’s Featherweight 25.5 142 132 Domingos Barros Heavyweight 25 142 NR Jake Hager Heavyweight 25 142 132 Teagan Dooley Light Heavyweight 25 142 166 Chris Avila Lightweight 25 142 183 Nainoa Dung Lightweight 25 142 132 Alen Amedovski Middleweight 25 142 132 Dillon Danis Middleweight 25 142 NR Will Fleury Middleweight 25 142 NR Justin Sumter Middleweight 25 142 NR Walter Gahadza Welterweight 25 142 NR Austin Vanderford Welterweight 25 142 132 Ky Bennett Women’s Flyweight 25 142 NR Valerie Loureda Women’s Flyweight 25 155 140 Denise Kielholtz Women’s Flyweight 24.5 156 141 Leandro Higo Featherweight 24 156 141 Alejandra Lara Women’s Flyweight 24 158 143 Aaron Webb Featherweight 22.5 158 143 Honor Kelish Featherweight 22.5 158 143 Ernest James Heavyweight 22.5 158 NR Karl Etherington Heavyweight 22.5 158 NR Charlie Leary Lightweight 22.5 158 NR Daniele Scatizzi Lightweight 22.5 158 143 Teagan Dooley Middleweight 22.5 165 147 Josh San Diego Bantamweight 20 165 147 Cris Lencioni Featherweight 20 165 147 Kent Kauppinen Light Heavyweight 20 165 NR Ilya Kotau Middleweight 20 165 147 Danasabe Mohammed Welterweight 20 165 147 Dominic Sumner Welterweight 20 165 147 Janay Harding Women’s Featherweight 20 172 153 Sergei Kharitonov Heavyweight 19 173 154 Robbie Peralta Featherweight 18.5 173 108 Jacob Rosales Lightweight 18.5 175 NR Toby Misech Bantamweight 18 176 157 Sean Powers Middleweight 17.5 177 158 James Terry Welterweight 17 178 159 Josh Sampo Bantamweight 15 179 NR Paul Redmond Lightweight 14.5 180 NR Yaroslav Amosov Welterweight 14 181 161 John Teixeira Featherweight 13 181 160 Pat Casey Lightweight 13 181 161 Bruna Ellen Women’s Flyweight 13 184 166 Alex Potts Bantamweight 9 184 164 Aaron Chalmers Lightweight 9 184 119 Joshua Jones Lightweight 9 184 166 Brian Grinnell Welterweight 9 184 NR Iony Razafiarison Women’s Featherweight 9 189 169 Andy Murad Welterweight 8.5 190 170 Joe Neal Bantamweight 8 190 132 J.J. Ambrose Lightweight 8 192 172 Eric Ellington Bantamweight 5 192 NR Richie Smullen Featherweight 5 192 132 Johnny Nunez Lightweight 5 192 172 Khonry Gracie Welterweight 5 192 NR Jim Wallhead Welterweight 5 197 175 Giorgio Belsanti Featherweight 4.5 197 175 Justin Smitley Featherweight 4.5 197 175 Will Morris Middleweight 4.5 197 175 Devon Brock Welterweight 4.5 197 175 Levi Matan Welterweight 4.5 197 175 Lisa Blaine Women’s Flyweight 4.5 203 NR James Mulheron Light Heavyweight 4 203 175 Amber Leibrock Women’s Featherweight 4 203 182 Rebecca Ruth Women’s Flyweight 4 206 183 Khai Wu Bantamweight 0 206 183 Andy Main Featherweight 0 206 183 Daniel Crawford Featherweight 0 206 183 Jeremy Spoon Featherweight 0 206 183 Jose Antonio Perez Featherweight 0 206 183 Josenaldo Silva Featherweight 0 206 183 Kirill Medvedovsky Featherweight 0 206 183 Teodor Nikolov Featherweight 0 206 183 Thomas Lopez Featherweight 0 206 183 Ysidro Gutierrez Featherweight 0 206 183 Kirill Sidelnikov Heavyweight 0 206 183 Anthony Ruiz Light Heavyweight 0 206 183 Leonardo Leite Light Heavyweight 0 206 170 Jerome Mickle Lightweight 0 206 172 Roger Huerta Lightweight 0 206 183 DeMarco Villalona Middleweight 0 206 183 Javier Torres Middleweight 0 206 NR John Redmond Middleweight 0 206 183 Leo Leite Middleweight 0 206 NR Martin Hudson Middleweight 0 206 NR Collin Fletcher Welterweight 0 206 183 Gerald Harris Welterweight 0 206 183 Ion Pascu Welterweight 0 206 183 Ron Becker Welterweight 0 206 183 Zak Bucia Welterweight 0 206 183 Cindy Dandois Women’s Featherweight 0 206 183 Kristi Lopez Women’s Flyweight 0

Check back next Wednesday for our Heavyweight rankings

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

