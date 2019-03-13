Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Mar 13/19

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
|Stats
|Last
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|Gegard Mousasi
|Middleweight
|485
|2
|2
|Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire
|Featherweight
|467
|3
|3
|Ryan Bader
|Heavy/Light Heavyweight
|418
|4
|5
|Douglas Lima
|Welterweight
|402
|5
|6
|Michael Chandler
|Lightweight
|379
|6
|7
|Darrion Caldwell
|Bantamweight
|327
|7
|8
|Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
|Women’s Flyweight
|308.5
|8
|NR
|Vitaly Minakov
|Heavyweight
|252.5
|9
|9
|Andrey Koreshkov
|Welterweight
|232.5
|10
|14
|Liam McGeary
|Light Heavyweight
|229.5
|11
|11
|Rafael Carvalho
|Middleweight
|225
|12
|12
|Rory MacDonald
|Welterweight
|224
|13
|13
|Brent Primus
|Lightweight
|217.5
|14
|10
|Phil Davis
|Light Heavyweight
|217
|15
|17
|Michael Page
|Welterweight
|216
|16
|33
|Vadim Nemkov
|Light Heavyweight
|215
|17
|NR
|Daniel Straus
|Lightweight
|201.5
|18
|18
|Benson Henderson
|Lightweight
|195
|19
|15
|Eduardo Dantas
|Bantamweight
|191.5
|20
|20
|Alexander Shlemenko
|Middleweight
|185
|21
|21
|Rafael Lovato Jr
|Middleweight
|178.5
|22
|28
|Cheick Kongo
|Heavyweight
|175.5
|23
|22
|John Salter
|Middleweight
|171
|23
|22
|Lyoto Machida
|Middleweight
|171
|25
|16
|Linton Vassell
|Heavyweight
|165.5
|25
|24
|Julia Budd
|Women’s Featherweight
|165.5
|27
|19
|Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire
|Lightweight
|165
|28
|26
|Lorenz Larkin
|Welterweight
|158
|29
|37
|Goiti Yamauchi
|Lightweight
|155
|30
|29
|Neiman Gracie
|Welterweight
|145
|31
|30
|Joe Taimanglo
|Bantamweight
|144
|32
|31
|Javy Ayala
|Heavyweight
|135.5
|33
|32
|Emmanuel Sanchez
|Featherweight
|133
|34
|24
|Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal
|Light Heavyweight
|123.5
|35
|34
|Anatoly Tokov
|Middleweight
|118.5
|36
|35
|Adam Piccolotti
|Lightweight
|112.5
|37
|36
|Shawn Bunch
|Bantamweight
|106
|38
|27
|Daniel Weichel
|Lightweight
|103.5
|39
|38
|David Rickels
|Welterweight
|103
|40
|39
|A.J. McKee
|Featherweight
|101.5
|41
|57
|Henry Corrales
|Featherweight
|100.5
|42
|40
|Saad Awad
|Lightweight
|99
|43
|42
|Costello Van Steenis
|Middleweight
|92.5
|44
|43
|Chael Sonnen
|Heavyweight
|91
|45
|45
|Matt Mitrione
|Heavyweight
|89
|46
|46
|Jordan Young
|Light Heavyweight
|87.5
|47
|47
|Chidi Njokuani
|Middleweight
|87
|48
|48
|Mike Shipman
|Middleweight
|85
|49
|41
|Fedor Emelianenko
|Heavyweight
|83
|50
|59
|Tyrell Fortune
|Heavyweight
|82.5
|51
|49
|Ed Ruth
|Welterweight
|81.5
|51
|83
|Kemran Lachinov
|Welterweight
|81.5
|53
|50
|Derek Campos
|Featherweight
|80
|54
|62
|James Gallagher
|Bantamweight
|78.5
|55
|NR
|Jon Fitch
|Welterweight
|78
|56
|44
|Paul Daley
|Welterweight
|76
|57
|51
|Joe Warren
|Bantamweight
|75
|58
|69
|Tywan Claxton
|Featherweight
|70.5
|59
|54
|Veta Arteaga
|Women’s Flyweight
|69
|60
|55
|Derek Anderson
|Lightweight
|68.5
|60
|55
|J.J. Okanovich
|Lightweight
|68.5
|62
|53
|Gaston Bolanos
|Featherweight
|67.5
|62
|77
|Charlie Ward
|Middleweight
|67.5
|64
|77
|Corey Browning
|Lightweight
|66
|65
|NR
|Pete Rogers
|Featherweight
|65
|66
|60
|Kevin Ferguson Jr
|Lightweight
|64.5
|67
|60
|Logan Storley
|Welterweight
|62
|68
|52
|Aaron Pico
|Featherweight
|61.5
|69
|64
|Brandon Girtz
|Lightweight
|59.5
|70
|65
|Chris Honeycutt
|Middleweight
|58.5
|71
|66
|Steve Kozola
|Lightweight
|57.5
|72
|68
|Justin Patterson
|Welterweight
|56
|73
|67
|Adam Borics
|Featherweight
|55.5
|73
|89
|Sam Sicilia
|Featherweight
|55.5
|75
|71
|Dean Hancock
|Lightweight
|55
|76
|63
|Ricky Bandejas
|Bantamweight
|54
|76
|72
|Melvin Manhoef
|Middleweight
|54
|78
|58
|Erick Silva
|Welterweight
|53.5
|79
|74
|Romero Cotton
|Middleweight
|51.5
|79
|116
|Vinicius de Jesus
|Welterweight
|51.5
|81
|75
|Joe Schilling
|Middleweight
|51
|82
|76
|Kate Jackson
|Women’s Flyweight
|50
|83
|77
|Cass Bell
|Bantamweight
|47.5
|83
|77
|Adam Keresh
|Heavyweight
|47.5
|83
|132
|Steve Mowry
|Heavyweight
|47.5
|83
|183
|Alen Amedovski
|Lightweight
|47.5
|83
|NR
|Walter Gahadza
|Welterweight
|47.5
|83
|77
|Juliana Velasquez
|Women’s Flyweight
|47.5
|89
|73
|Mike Kimbel
|Bantamweight
|47
|89
|83
|Arlene Blencowe
|Women’s Featherweight
|47
|89
|77
|Olga Rubin
|Women’s Featherweight
|47
|89
|83
|Kristina Williams
|Women’s Flyweight
|47
|93
|87
|Alessio Sakara
|Light Heavyweight
|46
|94
|88
|Justin Tenedora
|Bantamweight
|45
|95
|69
|Brian Moore
|Featherweight
|44.5
|95
|89
|Guilherme Vasconcelos
|Welterweight
|44.5
|97
|91
|Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson
|Heavyweight
|44
|98
|92
|Joaquin Buckley
|Welterweight
|43
|99
|93
|Emily Ducote
|Women’s Flyweight
|42.5
|100
|94
|Andre Fialho
|Middleweight
|42
|101
|95
|Jeremiah Labiano
|Featherweight
|41
|101
|95
|Noad Lahat
|Featherweight
|41
|103
|97
|Wanderlei Silva
|Heavyweight
|40
|103
|97
|Jake Smith
|Lightweight
|40
|103
|97
|Marcus Surin
|Lightweight
|40
|103
|NR
|Amanda Bell
|Women’s Featherweight
|40
|107
|102
|Joey Davis
|Welterweight
|39
|108
|83
|Roy Nelson
|Heavyweight
|38.5
|109
|103
|Tim Caron
|Middleweight
|37.5
|110
|104
|Daniel Carey
|Featherweight
|35
|110
|97
|Kastriot Xhema
|Welterweight
|35
|110
|104
|Haim Gozali
|Welterweight
|35
|113
|106
|Adil Benjilany
|Featherweight
|34.5
|113
|120
|Valentin Moldavsky
|Heavyweight
|34.5
|115
|108
|Rudy Schaffroth
|Heavyweight
|34
|115
|97
|Carrington Banks
|Lightweight
|34
|117
|110
|Jarod Trice
|Light Heavyweight
|33
|118
|NR
|Alfie Davis
|Lightweight
|32.5
|118
|111
|Valerie Letourneau
|Women’s Flyweight
|32.5
|120
|112
|Jordan Howard
|Bantamweight
|32
|121
|113
|A.J. Matthews
|Welterweight
|31.5
|122
|114
|Justin Lawrence
|Featherweight
|31
|123
|115
|Chinzo Machida
|Featherweight
|30.5
|124
|116
|Abraham Vaesau
|Middleweight
|30
|124
|116
|Anastasia Yankova
|Women’s Flyweight
|30
|126
|154
|Pedro Carvalho
|Lightweight
|29.5
|126
|NR
|Kiefer Crosbie
|Welterweight
|29.5
|128
|106
|Frank Mir
|Heavyweight
|29
|128
|120
|David Michaud
|Welterweight
|29
|130
|122
|Ryan Couture
|Welterweight
|28
|131
|123
|Dominic Mazzotta
|Bantamweight
|27.5
|131
|123
|Vince Morales
|Bantamweight
|27.5
|131
|123
|Ignacio Ortiz
|Featherweight
|27.5
|131
|123
|Mike Trizano
|Featherweight
|27.5
|131
|NR
|Fabian Edwards
|Middleweight
|27.5
|136
|127
|Jackie Gosh
|Welterweight
|27
|136
|127
|Talita Nogueira
|Women’s Featherweight
|27
|138
|129
|Fernando Gonzalez Trevino
|Welterweight
|26.5
|139
|156
|Juan Archuleta
|Bantamweight
|26
|139
|130
|Timothy Johnson
|Heavyweight
|26
|141
|131
|Sinead Kavanagh
|Women’s Featherweight
|25.5
|142
|132
|Domingos Barros
|Heavyweight
|25
|142
|NR
|Jake Hager
|Heavyweight
|25
|142
|132
|Teagan Dooley
|Light Heavyweight
|25
|142
|166
|Chris Avila
|Lightweight
|25
|142
|183
|Nainoa Dung
|Lightweight
|25
|142
|132
|Alen Amedovski
|Middleweight
|25
|142
|132
|Dillon Danis
|Middleweight
|25
|142
|NR
|Will Fleury
|Middleweight
|25
|142
|NR
|Justin Sumter
|Middleweight
|25
|142
|NR
|Walter Gahadza
|Welterweight
|25
|142
|NR
|Austin Vanderford
|Welterweight
|25
|142
|132
|Ky Bennett
|Women’s Flyweight
|25
|142
|NR
|Valerie Loureda
|Women’s Flyweight
|25
|155
|140
|Denise Kielholtz
|Women’s Flyweight
|24.5
|156
|141
|Leandro Higo
|Featherweight
|24
|156
|141
|Alejandra Lara
|Women’s Flyweight
|24
|158
|143
|Aaron Webb
|Featherweight
|22.5
|158
|143
|Honor Kelish
|Featherweight
|22.5
|158
|143
|Ernest James
|Heavyweight
|22.5
|158
|NR
|Karl Etherington
|Heavyweight
|22.5
|158
|NR
|Charlie Leary
|Lightweight
|22.5
|158
|NR
|Daniele Scatizzi
|Lightweight
|22.5
|158
|143
|Teagan Dooley
|Middleweight
|22.5
|165
|147
|Josh San Diego
|Bantamweight
|20
|165
|147
|Cris Lencioni
|Featherweight
|20
|165
|147
|Kent Kauppinen
|Light Heavyweight
|20
|165
|NR
|Ilya Kotau
|Middleweight
|20
|165
|147
|Danasabe Mohammed
|Welterweight
|20
|165
|147
|Dominic Sumner
|Welterweight
|20
|165
|147
|Janay Harding
|Women’s Featherweight
|20
|172
|153
|Sergei Kharitonov
|Heavyweight
|19
|173
|154
|Robbie Peralta
|Featherweight
|18.5
|173
|108
|Jacob Rosales
|Lightweight
|18.5
|175
|NR
|Toby Misech
|Bantamweight
|18
|176
|157
|Sean Powers
|Middleweight
|17.5
|177
|158
|James Terry
|Welterweight
|17
|178
|159
|Josh Sampo
|Bantamweight
|15
|179
|NR
|Paul Redmond
|Lightweight
|14.5
|180
|NR
|Yaroslav Amosov
|Welterweight
|14
|181
|161
|John Teixeira
|Featherweight
|13
|181
|160
|Pat Casey
|Lightweight
|13
|181
|161
|Bruna Ellen
|Women’s Flyweight
|13
|184
|166
|Alex Potts
|Bantamweight
|9
|184
|164
|Aaron Chalmers
|Lightweight
|9
|184
|119
|Joshua Jones
|Lightweight
|9
|184
|166
|Brian Grinnell
|Welterweight
|9
|184
|NR
|Iony Razafiarison
|Women’s Featherweight
|9
|189
|169
|Andy Murad
|Welterweight
|8.5
|190
|170
|Joe Neal
|Bantamweight
|8
|190
|132
|J.J. Ambrose
|Lightweight
|8
|192
|172
|Eric Ellington
|Bantamweight
|5
|192
|NR
|Richie Smullen
|Featherweight
|5
|192
|132
|Johnny Nunez
|Lightweight
|5
|192
|172
|Khonry Gracie
|Welterweight
|5
|192
|NR
|Jim Wallhead
|Welterweight
|5
|197
|175
|Giorgio Belsanti
|Featherweight
|4.5
|197
|175
|Justin Smitley
|Featherweight
|4.5
|197
|175
|Will Morris
|Middleweight
|4.5
|197
|175
|Devon Brock
|Welterweight
|4.5
|197
|175
|Levi Matan
|Welterweight
|4.5
|197
|175
|Lisa Blaine
|Women’s Flyweight
|4.5
|203
|NR
|James Mulheron
|Light Heavyweight
|4
|203
|175
|Amber Leibrock
|Women’s Featherweight
|4
|203
|182
|Rebecca Ruth
|Women’s Flyweight
|4
|206
|183
|Khai Wu
|Bantamweight
|0
|206
|183
|Andy Main
|Featherweight
|0
|206
|183
|Daniel Crawford
|Featherweight
|0
|206
|183
|Jeremy Spoon
|Featherweight
|0
|206
|183
|Jose Antonio Perez
|Featherweight
|0
|206
|183
|Josenaldo Silva
|Featherweight
|0
|206
|183
|Kirill Medvedovsky
|Featherweight
|0
|206
|183
|Teodor Nikolov
|Featherweight
|0
|206
|183
|Thomas Lopez
|Featherweight
|0
|206
|183
|Ysidro Gutierrez
|Featherweight
|0
|206
|183
|Kirill Sidelnikov
|Heavyweight
|0
|206
|183
|Anthony Ruiz
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|206
|183
|Leonardo Leite
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|206
|170
|Jerome Mickle
|Lightweight
|0
|206
|172
|Roger Huerta
|Lightweight
|0
|206
|183
|DeMarco Villalona
|Middleweight
|0
|206
|183
|Javier Torres
|Middleweight
|0
|206
|NR
|John Redmond
|Middleweight
|0
|206
|183
|Leo Leite
|Middleweight
|0
|206
|NR
|Martin Hudson
|Middleweight
|0
|206
|NR
|Collin Fletcher
|Welterweight
|0
|206
|183
|Gerald Harris
|Welterweight
|0
|206
|183
|Ion Pascu
|Welterweight
|0
|206
|183
|Ron Becker
|Welterweight
|0
|206
|183
|Zak Bucia
|Welterweight
|0
|206
|183
|Cindy Dandois
|Women’s Featherweight
|0
|206
|183
|Kristi Lopez
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
Check back next Wednesday for our Heavyweight rankings
Bellator Performance Based Rankings
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Shop all things MMA at Amazon!
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
Comments