Could eSports Be the Biggest Marriage Issue by 2024

Is e-sport really popular right now?

Even despite the fact that there are a lot of people who don’t understand the meaning of this word, we have to admit that eSports has already conquered the game industry. There are millions of people from all over the world who are playing such games as Dota 2, CS:GO, Fortnite or PUBG every day because they want to become the best and gain success in this industry.

Why is to so popular?

Well, the reasons are quite obvious. First, it’s real fun. These games are dynamic and you can play with your friends. Moreover, it’s like a challenge to play better than other people play, that’s why gamers spend a lot of time in order to improve their skills. In addition, you should understand that it could be really profitable if you are professional enough. For example, the most famous competition among Dota 2 fans is the International. The main prize in this competition in 2018 was more than 25 million dollars. Of course, it’s really difficult to win this tournament but there are a lot of other championships such as Dota 2 Asia championship, Dota Pit Season 5, ESL One Frankfurt and so on. You can choose the most appropriate one and try to win the prize.

Why e-sports should be in the Olympics?

The International Olympic Committee and the Global Association of International Sports Federations have already noticed the growing popularity of this phenomenon, that’s why they seriously consider the possibility of recognizing Esports as an Olympic event. Of course, it sounds a bit weird because the traditional understanding of the “kinds of sport” differs from the e-sports. However, don’t forget that chess was admitted to be the Olympic sports as well.

Who is against this decision?

In most cases, it’s really difficult to find sportsmen who think that it’s a good idea. They are sure that eSport is not a real kind of sport. Of course, they don’t say that people should not play these games or conduct competitions but it doesn’t mean that it has to be recognized as an Olympic event.

What are the main benefits of this recognition?

In fact, it’s a great possibility to make both competitions more popular. There are a lot of people who haven’t heard about eSports at all. We are almost sure that the eSport will grow significantly faster in case of admitting this phenomenon as an official Olympic type of sports. On the other hand, the Olympic Games may become popular among people who are keen on online games.